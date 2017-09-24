Herr Wins Back to Back Features at Susquehanna

From Brad Vores

YORK HAVEN, Pa. (September 23, 2017) — After dominating the Sportsman 100 just seven days prior, Carlisle, PA racer Frankie Herr came back to score his second straight win in Saturday night’s Credit Connection Auto Sales Super Sportsman feature at Susquehanna Speedway.

While Herr was dominating the late stages of the 25-lap feature, Lewisberry driver Scott Dellinger’s eighth place finish clinched his first career Super Sportsman track championship. Dellinger will be honored the track banquet later this year.

It appeared a first career winner would come away with the win in the Super Sportsman main as Nate Young set the pace during the first 14 laps but Garrett Williamson used a restart to take the lead and was looking for his first win as he led until lap 18.

That was when Herr, who had lined up 10th on the grid, arrived at the front of the field after methodically working his way forward. Herr drove by Williamson on the 19th lap as Williamson attempted to stay close but Herr’s Devine Motorsports No. 70D was too much once again for the rest of the field as he posted his second win of the season in the final points race for the year.

Williamson settled for a season best runner-up finish with Mike Enders coming home third as Young held on for a fourth place finish with Matt Ondek completing the top five.

Sixth through 10th were Timmie Barrick, Jay Fannasy, Scott Dellinger, Gregg Foster and last year’s track champion Russ Mitten.

Mitten was the Hard Charger for the race after starting 19th. He flipped during his heat race then worked his way forward in the feature only to stop on lap 15. He restarted at the rear and came back for the top ten finish as he finished runner-up in season points.

Herr and Ondek were heat race winners for the 20 car field.

Jed Latshaw raced to his first career win in the 25-lap Bernheisel Race Cars 358 Late Model feature.

Starting sixth, Latshaw made his race winning pass on Joe Lusk with eight laps complete and then kept defending track champion and current point leader Randy Christine, Jr. at bay before securing the win. Latshaw became the 10th different winner in Susquehanna late model competition this season.

Christine finished 2.675 seconds back in the runner-up spot trailed by Lusk, Brian Shuey and Eric Hohol with Sam Rial, Charles Potts, Bobby Beard, Devin Frey and Tim Murphy completing the top ten.

Shuey and Lusk were heat winners for the 17 car field.

Craig Morgan turned in an impressive effort in his second win of the year in the Morgan Paving/Aqua Fun Pools Street Stock feature.

Morgan started back in the 13th spot and went out front with 16 laps in the books to capture the win. Morgan took the lead from Bob Scott, Jr. who had led the first eight laps and then again on the 15th lap. Morgan withstood ten caution flags during the 20-lap event.

Morgan crossed under the checkered flag 2.877 seconds ahead of Scott Thunberg with Jim Palm earning the Hard Charger after starting 14th. Fourth went to Joey Hoffer followed by Jimmy Combs, Brandon Wanner, Steve Dove, Eric Tripp, Matt Adams and Scott.

Kyle Saylor and Randy Zechman won heats for the 19 street stock field.

Travis Horan led laps three through 18 of the Superior Homes Extreme Stock feature but gave the lead up to point leader Alex Updegraff on the 19th circuit.

But Horan battled back and used a thrilling final lap pass to score the win, his second of the year over Updegraff, Bill Powell, Patrick McClane and Jeff Gill.

McClane and Michael Smith won heats for the 17 Extreme Stocks.

Susquehanna Speedway returns to action Saturday night, October 7 for the Harvest Classic King of the Hill presented by Hessiron.com featuring the Credit Connection Auto Sales Super Sportsman, Bernheisel Race Cars 358 Late Models, Morgan Paving/Aqua Fun Pools Street Stocks and ServiceMaster Clean Central PA Legends. Race time is 6PM.

SUSQUEHANNA SPEEDWAY

RACE RESULTS 9/23/17

CREDIT CONNECTION AUTO SALES SUPER SPORTSMAN (25 Laps):

1) 70D Frankie Herr, 2) 32w Garrett Williamson, 3) 3B Mike Enders, 4) 14 Nate Young, 5) 2M Matt Ondek, 6) 7 Timmie Barrick, 7) 222 Jay Fannasy, 8) 30 Scott Dellinger, 9) 32 Gregg Foster, 10) 77 Russ Mitten, 11) 1A Chase Gutshall, 12) 20w Davey Walsh, 13) 54 Doug Dodson, 14) 99G Scott Grace, 15) 8 Rich Eichelberger, 16) 23 Justin Foster, 17) 318 Chris Meleason, 18) 22 Daniel John, 19) 75 Kenny Edkin.

Did Not Start: 77w Tom Wyckoff

BERNHEISEL RACE CARS 358 LATE MODELS (20 Laps):

1) 25 Jed Latshaw, 2) 74 Randy Christine, Jr., 3) 20L Joe Lusk, 4) 177 Brian Shuey, 5) 22H Eric Hohol, 6) 55 Sam Rial, 7) 5 Charles Potts, 8) 33 Bobby Beard, 9) 62 Devin Frey, 10) 1T Tim Murphy, 11) 16 Kyle Merkel, 12) 19L Brandon Long, 13) 93 Rick Todorow, 14) 54 Terry Gingerich, 15) 118 Sean Merkel, 16) 21m Matt Murphy, 17) 3B Cameron Benyou.

MORGAN PAVING/AQUA FUN POOLS STREET STOCKS (20 Laps):

1) 11 Craig Morgan, 2) 12 Scott Thunberg, 3) 7P Jim Palm, 4) 21 Joey Hoffer, 5) 54J Jimmy Combs, 6) 64 Brandon Wanner, 7) 22 Steve Dove, 8) 43 Eric Tripp, 9) 9 Matt Adams, 10) 47 Bob Scott, Jr., 11) 2 Randy Zechman, 12) 94 Mike Buckley, 13) 41 Dean Hine, 14) 26 Shawn Liddick, 15) 55x Richie Dobson, 16) M1 Mike Potts, 17) 41w John Stoll, Jr.

Disqualified: 14 Kyle Saylor.

Did Not Start: 44 Charles Ruppert.

SUPERIOR HOMES XTREME STOCKS (20 Laps):

1) 21H Travis Horan, 2) 1 Alex Updegraff, 3) 7 Bill Powell, 4) 55 Patrick McClane, 5) 15 Jeff Gill, 6) 76 Michael Smith, 7) 10 Kyle Emig, 8) 95 Dan Snyder, 9) 23B Donnie Murphy, 10) 1A Scott Arnold, 11) 37 Mallory Duvall, 12) 97 Donnie Broderick, 13) 18 Greg Updegraff, 14) F1 John Frye, 15) 7F Jordan Fulton.

Did Not Start: 98 Richard Daughtrey, 7JR Johnny Palm.