ALLISON LEADS ALL BUT 1 AT SHENANDOAH, BEAN TAKES TITLE

From USAC

Shenandoah, VA,,,,,,,, Jake Trainor, who led the first lap, finished second ahead of Neal Allison, Jessica Bean and Jake Garcia. Bean ended up winning the USAC Speed2 Eastern Midget Championship.

USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET RACE RESULTS: September 30, 2017 – Shenandoah, Virginia – Shenandoah Speedway

QUALIFICATIONS: 1. Nolan Allison, 16, Allison-15.390; 2. Dylan Duhaime, 51, Duhaime-15.467; 3. Neal Allison, 15, Allison-15.550; 4. Jessica Bean, 5, Radical-15.682; 5. Jake Trainor, 8T, Trainor-15.699; 6. George Kurtz, 4, Kurtz-15.773; 7. Jake Garcia, 35, Garcia-15.965; 8. Peyton Ferree, 99, Radical-16;008; 9. Jake Smith, 93, Smith-16.287; 10. Jordan Empie, 3, Radical-16.720.

FEATURE: (35 laps) 1. Nolan Allison, 2. Jake Trainor, 3. Neal Allison, 4. Jessica Bean, 5. Jake Garcia, 6. Dylan Duhaime, 7. Peyton Ferree, 8. Jordan Empie, 9. George Kurtz, 10. Jake Smith. NT

——————————

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Lap 1 Trainor, Laps 2-35 Nolan Allison.

FINAL USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET POINTS: 1-Bean-1,111, 2-Nolan Allison-1,048, 3-Kurtz-905, 4-Neal Allison-868, 5-Trainor-863, 6-Jagger Parker-652, 7-Sam Hatfield-620, 8-Chris Lamb-560, 9-Garcia-514, 10-Eric Lewis-282.

NEXT USAC SPEED2 EASTERN MIDGET RACE: October 21 – Spotsylvania, VA (Special Event – No Points) – Dominion Raceway