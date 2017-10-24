POWRi Lucas Oil National Midgets Slated to Kick Off 2018 in Florida

From POWRi

BELLEVILLE, Ill. (October 24, 2017) – For the first time ever, the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League will enter into the sunshine state, kicking off the 2018 season at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida. Set for Friday, February 9th and Saturday, February 10th, the Inaugural Toyota Sunshine State Midget Challenge will headline sanctioned national dirt midget racing in Florida for the first time in over a decade. Thursday, February 8th is slated to be the practice night, prefacing the double-header weekend.

“We have been working with Tom Bean and the Bubba Raceway Park staff throughout the 2017 season to secure the POWRi Lucas Oil National Midget League’s maiden voyage to Florida,” stated POWRi Director of Competition Jason McCord. “We wanted to make the awesome news public as quickly as possible, as this will be a historic event for POWRi. We look forward to working with Tom, Bubba, and the Bubba Raceway Park staff to create what will be a marquee event for years to come.”

“We are super excited to bring national dirt midget racing back to Florida and feature in our 7th Annual Bubba Army Winter Nationals Schedule at Bubba Raceway Park in Ocala, Florida,” said track owner Bubba Clem. “We have made sprint car racing a big focus of our Winter National Schedule and felt that the next logical step was to return national midget racing to Florida. BRP’s unique D-shape, high-banked 3/8 mile will make for some unbelievable dirt midget racing, so come enjoy the warm weather, sun, and the most exciting winter racing in America this February with us at BRP!”

Stay tuned for additional information on the Inaugural Toyota Sunshine State Midget Challenge. Purse structure and schedule of events will be released at a later date, closer to 2018.

