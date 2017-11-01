32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals Pre-Entry Now Open

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (November 1, 2017) The list of teams are already starting to pour in as the entry blank for the 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire went online in the early hours of November 1, 2017.

Some of the earliest entries received include car owner Brian Dunlap, who fields a pair of cars with Arizona’s Casey Shuman among the team’s drivers.

Entries can be downloaded at http://www.chilibowl.com/downloads/get.aspx?i=72453 and returned via Fax to (918) 836-5517, called in to (918) 838-3777, or mailed to 1140 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112.

Early entry is $150 through December 14, 2017. After that, teams will pay an additional $50 per entry. Entry forms can be mailed to the Chili Bowl office at 1141 S. 83rd East Ave. Tulsa, OK 74112. Payment is accepted in the form of Check, Visa, MasterCard, or Cash.

Entry Blanks are also going out to teams via USPS and will hit the mail by the close of the week.

Teams do need to note that the upcoming Chili Bowl will enforce a Muffler rule that will not allow inserts. All cars must run a Muffler. An update in the wording of the appearance rules states that the car’s number and letter combination must be legible from the scorers stand. While the races are scored electronically, the races are also hand-scored.

The 32nd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire takes place January 9-13, 2018 at the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla.

For continued updates on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire, fans can follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram with @CBNationals. All official press, updates, and results on the Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire can be found online at http://www.chilibowl.com.