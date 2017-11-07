Hirst Looks to Lock Up Sprint Car Challenge Tour Title at Stockton

From Gary Thomas

STOCKTON, Ca. (November 7, 2017) — Paradise, California’s Kyle Hirst became a father for the first time earlier this year, got married recently and now looks to wrap up the inaugural $10,000-to-win Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards crown this Saturday November 11 in Stockton.

The 29-year-old leads his brother-in-law Willie Croft of Roseville by 74-markers at the top of the standings. Hirst is still looking for his first tour win of the year, but has been a mark of consistency, having claimed nine podium finishes in the 12 races held.

Hanford’s Mitchell Faccinto, Hollister’s Ryan Bernal and Penngrove’s Buddy Kofoid round out the top-five in points. With unclaimed season-long Kyle Larson Racing Bonus Money, the Sprint Car Challenge Tour A-main will award $5,000-to-win.

Also in competition on Saturday at the 34th annual Tribute to Gary Patterson will be the King of the West-NARC Fujitsu Racing Series, which brings in a thrilling championship point battle between veteran Bud Kaeding and young star Gio Scelzi. It marks only the second time all season that both of California’s premier Winged Sprint Car Series’ compete on the same night at the same track.

Thanks to the gracious support from Chase Chevrolet and Kleen Blast, the Dashes for both King of the West-NARC and the Sprint Car Challenge Tour will each pay a stout $1000-to-win.

Cars will be on track at 4:30pm and prior to that a car show with live band will be held behind the grandstands starting around noon. Drivers scheduled to sign autographs from 3-4 will include Shane Golobic, Bud Kaeding, Tony Gualda, Buddy Kofoid, Dominic Scelzi and Justyn Cox.

Will call and ticket booth opens at 2pm, front gate opens at 3pm. The Stockton Dirt Track is located on the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton, California at 1658 S Airport Way. Reserve your seats at www.stocktondirttrack.com

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is proudly sponsored by Elk Grove Ford, Abreu Vineyards, Hoosier Racing Tires, Bianchi Farms, Kyle Larson Racing, All Star Performance, A.R.T. Speed Equipment, BR Motorsports, King Racing Products, Auto Meter, ADCO Driveline & Exhaust, Bullard Construction, Chris Kenner Racing Specialties/ Security Race Products, CLT Logging, CRV Carbon Solutions, Driven2SaveLives, Dynachrome, Finley Farms, Flying Squirrel, Garth Moore Insurance and Financial Services, Jockos Sprint Parts, Keizer Wheels, Light Up the World Beverages, LRB Inc., Menne Hay Inc., Moto Wear, Metal Works, Naake Suspension, Pit Stop USA, PT Shocks, Pyrotect Racing Cells, RacePartsTrader.com, R&R Racewear, Saldana Racing Products, Sellers Race Wings, Shifty Illusions, Team Ford of Woodland, Walker Performance Filtration, Weld Racing and Winters Performance.

Known as the “Dancing Phantom from Stockton,” the “Preacher,” the “Hostile Hippie” or just simply “GP,” Gary Patterson was one of the most colorful characters of his time and captured several major wins in his career, including the Gold Cup Race of Champions, the Super Dirt Cup in Washington and the Turkey Night Grand Prix at Ascot Park among others.

Patterson lost his life in a Sprint Car crash at Calistoga Speedway on Memorial Day weekend 1983 and an event in his memory has been held every year since. “GP” moved to Stockton, California in 1957 and began his career at the Stockton 99 Speedway. This year marks the fifth season in a row that we’ve paid honor to Patterson in Stockton.

The Sprint Car Challenge Tour is operated under the Russell Motorsports Inc. banner, which also manages the Placerville Speedway in Placerville, California. For sponsorship opportunities and inquiries, RMI can be reached at 530-344-7592 or office@sprintcarchallengetour.com

More information on the Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Abreu Vineyards can be found at our official website www.sprintcarchallengetour.com – Be sure to also like us on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/sprintcarchallengetour and follow on Twitter https://twitter.com/360SCCT for the latest breaking news regarding SCCT.