T.J.’s Notebook: Breaking Down the 2018 All Star Circuit of Champions Schedule

One of the surprising tracks not showing up on the schedule is Atomic Speedway. After holding multiple All Star shows for several years Atomic Speedway now hosts a single event during Ohio Sprint Speedweek.

Fremont Speedway is not on the All Star Schedule. At this point we’ve stopped caring about who might not agree with someone else, but the All Stars return to Fremont needs to happen. No offense to some of the tracks that run specials only or maybe host one sprint car race a year, but in my opinion every weekly sprint car track in Ohio should be on Ohio Speedweek.

Speaking of Ohio Sprint Speedweek, the ultimate week of sprint car racing will take place over nine consecutive nights with no days off in between.

I heard a lot of feedback last night from readers that were surprised Mansfield Motor Speedweek was not on the 2018 All Star schedule, this one did not surprise me. Mansfield seems to march to the beat of their own drum. The All Stars are off in April during Mansfield’s $100,000 to win Sprint Car World Championship.

One aspect of the All Stars that changed towards the end of the Guy Webb ownership era and into the Tony Stewart regime is the amount of time the series spends east of Ohio. The All Stars will spend 13 nights in Pennsylvania this year with many of the dates in Central Pennsylvania.