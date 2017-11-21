23rd Annual Evening for Race Fans with Steve Kinser & Dave Darland

From Steve Schmidt

ST HENRY, Ohio (November 20, 2017) — Steve Kinser & Dave Darland will be the featured guests for 23st Annual Evening for Race Fans. This year’s event is scheduled for Saturday, December 2nd at Romer’s Catering in St. Henry, Ohio.

The Bloomington, Indiana native, Steve Kinser , known as the “ “King of The Outlaws”, racing stats include 20 World of Outlaws titles, 14 Knoxville Nationals & 7 Eldora Kings Royals wins. He amassed over 850 feature victories during his career, finished 14th in the 1997 Indy 500 and earned a victory in the International Race of Champions series at Talledega International Speedway .

Dave Darland of Lincoln, Indiana, recognized as “The Peoples Champ” is no doubt one of the most popular and respected open wheel drivers in the country. His career stats in USAC sanctioned events include 53 Sprint Car wins, a Triple Crown Champion earning championships in the Spring Car, Midget and Silver Crown series. His wins include the HUT 100, Belleville Nationals, Kokomo Smackdown and several wins at the legendary Eldora Speedway.

With these open wheel greats along with Mike King returning as our Emcee, this event will provide a great evening of racing stories that have become synonymous with the Annual Evening for Race Fans event.

Each year this event provides intriguing and great racing stories as the guests spend time on the stage with Mike King. Mike has the knack of pulling out insightful and colorful answers from our guests regarding their own careers, other competitors and the sport of auto racing. All in attendance will also be provided an opportunity for autographs and partake in a fantastic buffet dinner prepared by the staff at Romer’s Catering.

This event serves as a fundraiser with over $230,000 raised for the Chamber, State of the Heart Hospice, and Community Health Professionals Hospice during the past 22 years.

The evening includes:

 Autograph session with Steve and Dave

 Buffet dinner

 Driver interviews conducted by Mike King

 Race memorabilia auction

Tickets must be purchased prior to the event by calling the Celina-Mercer County Chamber of Commerce at (419) 586-2219. Cost per ticket is $50; Visa & Master Card are accepted. Follow us on Facebook at “Chamber Race Night”.