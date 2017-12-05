Reed, Dussel, Keegan, Brooks Crowned Fremont Champs

From Brian Liskai

SANDUSKY, Ohio (December 5, 2017) – Fremont Speedway wrapped up it’s 66th anniversary season Saturday, Dec. 2 at the 10 58 Event Center here, crowning the 2017 champions along recognizing the top 10 in points in the four weekly divisions at “The Track That Action Built.” The champions and top 10 in points in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics and the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro also received their hardware.

Prior to handing out the point fun monies Fremont Speedway Promoter Rich Farmer also handed out special recognition awards to employees Sue Lohr, David Castillo and Mary Kramer. He also praised the push truck teams for their efforts in 2017. Farmer also awarded the Alex Burkett Business Partner Award to Roots Poultry of Fremont. Kistler Engines was awarded the Engine Builder of the Year honor for 2017.

Farmer told the crowd the recent sale of the Fremont Speedway business to the Sandusky Agricultural Society will help ensure the future of the race track and the fairgrounds. “You won’t notice any changes. The same people will be at the track working to make sure the teams and fans have an enjoyable evening at the races,’ he said.

Then it was time to hand out the awards and point fund money for the top 10 in point sin the Fort Ball Pizza Palace 410 Sprints. Following is a look at the top 10 in points for 2017:

Champion – Byron Reed, Monclova, Ohio. Reed scored his 7th track title by competing in 12 of the 14 A-mains missing only the two BOSS non-wing events. He racked up 7 top five finishes including 4 wins (April 22, June 17, July 1 and Aug. 16) to run his career total at Fremont to 36 placing him 12th on the track’s all-time win list. Reed’s average A-main finishing position was 7th.

2. Bryan Lay, Genoa, Ohio. Tied with Stuart Brubaker – Lay competed in 12 of the 14 A-mains, missing only the two BOSS non-wing events. He recorded 4 top five finishes including his 5th career win at Fremont on June 10th. He also scored 9 top 10 finishes. Lay’s average A-main finishing position was 7th.

3. Stuart Brubaker, Gibsonburg, Ohio – A three time Fremont Speedway 305 track champion Brubaker competed in 13 of the 14 A-mains, missing only the season-ending BOSS show. He racked up 4 top five and 10 top 10 finishes including a season-best second on July 8th. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

4. D.J. Foos, Fremont, Ohio – The 2017 FAST champion and 2012 Fremont 305 track champion competed in 12 of the 14 A-mains, missing only the pair of BOSS events. He recorded 4 top five finishes including back-to-back wins on Aug. 5 and Sept. 9 to run his career total at the track to 11. Foos also racked up 9 top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 8th.

5. Chris Andrews, Sandusky, Ohio – Andrews competed in 12 of the 14 A-mains, missing only the two BOSS events. He recorded 6 top five finishes including a season-best runner-up finish on Aug. 15th and 4 third place runs. He also recorded 9 top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 8th.

6. Tyler Gunn, Napoleon, Ohio – Gunn competed in 11 of the 14 A-mains in 2017. He recorded 5 top five and 8 top 10 finishes including a season-best runner-up finish on Aug. 5th. His average A-main finishing position was 9th

7. Broc Martin, Wooster, Ohio – Fremont’s 2016 track champion competed in 10 of the 14 A-mains in 2017, recording a pair of top five finishes and four top 10 finishes including a season-best runner-up on Aug. 16th. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

8. Brian Smith, Fremont, Ohio – Fremont’s 2004 305 track champion competed in 12 of the 14 A-mains in 2017, missing only the Aug. 15 and 16 events. He racked up 7 top 10 finishes including a season-best 5th during the May 13 BOSS event. Smith’s average A-main finishing position was 12th.

9. Dan McCarron, Britton, Mich. – The 2017 rookie of the year competed in 11 of the 14 A-mains in 2017. He recorded a season-best 9th place finish on June 10 on route to an average A-main finishing position of 12th.

10. Jody Keegan, Fremont, Ohio – The track’s 1992 Fun Car and 1996 305 sprint champion competed in 9 of the 14 A-mains in 2017. He recorded four top 10 finishes including a season-best fourth on June 17. Keegan’s average A-main finishing position was 11th.

Following is a look at the top 10 in points in the Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints:

Champion – Nate Dussel, Gibsonburg, Ohio – In racking up his second consecutive Fremont championship, Dussel competed in 14 of the 15 A-mains in 2017, missing only the last show of the year. He recorded a remarkable 9 top five finishes including a win on July 8. Combined with his first ever 360 win at the track Dussel now has 23 career victories at Fremont. He also racked up 11 top 10 finishes. Besides his win, Dussel recorded a pair of runner-up finishes and five third place runs. His average A-main finishing position was an incredible 5th.

2. – John Ivy, Fremont, Ohio. The three time 410, two time 305 and former dirt truck Fremont track champion competed in all 15 of the A-mains in 2015 to finish just four points away from the championship. Ivy recorded an incredible 10 top five finishes including four wins (May 13, June 24, Aug. 5 and Aug. 22) to run his remarkable career total to 56 at Fremont placing him fifth on the track’s all-time win list. Besides his wins Ivy scored three runner-up finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 5th.

3. Paul Weaver, Fremont, Ohio. A two time 305 track champion and the 2017 FAST champion competed in all 15 A-mains in 2017 finishing just five points away from the championship. He racked up a remarkable 11 top five finishes including four wins (April 22, June 10, Aug. 15 and 16) to run his career total at Fremont to 45 placing him 7th on the track’s all-time win list. He also recorded a pair of runner-up finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 6th.

4. Brandon Moore, Clyde, Ohio. Moore competed in 14 of the 15 A-mains, missing only the Aug. 15 event. He recorded five top five and 11 top 10 finishes. Moore scored his first career Fremont win on May 27th and had an average A-main finishing position of 8th.

5. Alvin Roepke, Elmore, Ohio. Roepke competed in 13 of the 15 A-mains, missing the final two events of 2017. He scored six top five finishes including a pair of season-best runner-up positions on June 10 and July 8. He recorded nine top 10 finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of 7th.

6. Kyle Capodice, Sandusky, Ohio. Capodice competed in 14 of the 15 A-mains in 2017, missing only the June 17 event. He recorded five top five and 11 top 10 finishes including a season-best runner-up finish on May 13. His average A-main finishing position was 7th.

7. Bobby Clark, Fremont, Ohio. Clark, the track’s 2015 305 champion and a two time 360 Fremont champion, raced in all 15 A-mains in 2017. He recorded four top five and eight top 10 finishes including a win on Sept. 9 to run his career total to 35 at Fremont, placing him 13th on the track’s all-time win list. Clark’s average A-main finishing position was 9th.

8. Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio. Miller competed in 14 of the 15 A-mains in 2017, missing only the last show of the year. He recorded three top five and 7 top 10 finishes including a season-best third on Aug. 22. His average A-main finishing position was 12th.

9. Seth Schneider, Fremont, Ohio. Schneider competed in 14 of the 15 A-mains in 2017, missing only the Sept. 16th event. He recorded five top 10 finishes including his first ever win on July 29. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

10. Steve Rando, Lindsey, Ohio. Rando competed in 14 of the 15 A-mains in 2017, missing only opening night. He recorded six top five and 10 top 10 finishes including wins on Jun\e 17 and July 1 to run his career total to 11 at Fremont. His average A-main finishing position was 8th.

Rookie of the year – Justin Adams, Gibsonburg, Ohio. Justin finished 13th in the track’s points, competing in 9 of the 15 A-mains. He had a season-best finish of 14th on June 24th.

Following is a look at the top 10 in points in the Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks:

Champion-Dustin Keegan, Fremont, Ohio. Keegan competed in all 13 A-mains in 2017, never finishing out of the top 10. He recorded 11 top five finishes including wins on May 12 and June 17 to go along with four runner-up finishes. Dustin now has 6 career wins at Fremont Speedway. His average A-main finishing position was a remarkable third!

2. Keith Sorg, Fremont, Ohio. Fremont’s 2016 dirt truck champion competed in all 13 A-mains in 2017 to finish just four points out of the championship. Sorg never finished worse than 7th all season including scoring a win on July 29th to run his career total to 4 at Fremont. He also recorded 3 runner-up finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of fourth.

3. Brad Mitten, Fremont, Ohio. Mitten competed in 11 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing only the final two events. He recorded five top five and 10 top 10 finishes and scored his first career win on July 8. His average A-main finishing position was fifth.

4. Shawn Valenti, Fostoria, Ohio. Fremont’s 2014 truck champion competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing only the May 12th event. Of those 12 features, he recorded 9 wins to run his career total at Fremont to 41, putting him 10th on the track’s all-time win list. Besides his 9 wins, he scored two runner-up finishes and a fifth. His average A-main finishing position was 2nd!

5. Jeff Ward, Sandusky, Ohio. Ward competed in all 13 A-mains in 2017, racking up six top five and 10 top 10 finishes including a pair of season-best thirds. His average A-main finishing position was 7th.

6. Brad Stuckey, Tiffin, Ohio. Stuckey competed in 11 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing only the final two nights. He recorded four top five and 7 top 10 finishes including a season-best pair of fourth place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

7. Jim Holcomb, Tiffin, Ohio. Holcomb competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains, missing only the Sept. 16th event. He recorded three top five and 8 top 10 finishes including a season-best third. His average A-main finishing position was 9th.

8. Gene Potridge, Gibsonburg, Ohio. Potridge competed in all 13 A-mains in 2017. He racked up 7 top 10 finishes including four season-best eighth place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 11th.

9. Thomas Anderson, Burgoon, Ohio. Anderson competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains, missing only the Aug. 5 event. He recorded three top 10 finishes including a season-best sixth. His average A-main finishing position was 13th.

10. Zeth Sabo, Fremont, Ohio. Sabo, the division’s rookie of the year, competed in 12 out of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing only the Aug. 5 event. He recorded a season-best 7th place finish on June 3 and had an average A-main finishing position of 15th.

Following is a look at the top 10 in points in the McCullough Industries 602 Late Models:

Champion – John Brooks, Wayne, Ohio. In claiming his second straight Fremont track title, Brooks competed in all 13 A-mains in 2017. Other than a 10th place finish on the season-ending race, he never finished outside of the top five. Brooks posted 3 wins (July 8, July 29 and Sept. 9) to run his career total to 8 at the track. He also posted six runner-up finishes on route to an average A-main finishing position of third.

2. Ky Harper, Delta, Ohio. Harper competed in all 13 A-mains in 2017, posting 6 wins (April 22, May 12, July 1, Aug. 5, Sept. 15 and Sept. 16) to run his career total to 15 at Fremont Speedway. He also recorded a pair of runner-up finishes and a pair of third place runs. Harper’s average A-main finishing position was third.

3. Dustin Keegan, Fremont, Ohio. Keegan competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing only the Sept. 15 event. He posted 11 top 10 finishes including a season-best runner-up run on Sept. 30 to go with three third place finishes. His average A-main finishing position was 5th.

4. Chester Fitch, Tiffin, Ohio. Fitch competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing only the opening night feature. He recorded 10 top five finishes including 3 wins (May 27, June 3, July 1) to run his career mark to 9 at Fremont. He added a pair of runner-up finishes and four third place runs. His average A-main finishing position was 4th.

5. Chester Fitch III, Tiffin, Ohio. Fitch competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing only the ALMS show on June 24th. He never finished worse than 8th all season and recorded a season-best pair of fourth place finishes the final two evens of 2017. His average A-main finishing position was 6th.

6. Jamie Miller, Fremont, Ohio. Miller competed in 12 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing only the ALMS show on June 24th. He recorded 10 top 10 finishes including a season-best second on May 27th. His average A-main finishing position was 8th.

7. Kyle Dukeshire, Fremont, Ohio. Dukeshire competed in 11 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, missing opening night and the ALMS event. He posted five top five finishes including a season-best third on July 29th. His average A-main finishing position was 6th.

8. Brad Mitten, Fremont, Ohio. Mitten competed in 10 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, never finishing out of the top 9. His season-best finish was a pair of fourths on Aug. 5 and Sept. 9. Mitten’s average A-main finishing position was 6th.

9. Jay King, Bettsville, Ohio. King competed in 10 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, posting 9 top 10 finishes including a season-best fourth on opening night. His average A-main finishing position was 8th.

10. Louis Kimberlin, Fostoria, Ohio. Kimberlin competed in 5 of the 13 A-mains in 2017, scoring a season-best finish of 6th on July 1. His average A-main finishing position was 8th.

Following is a look at the top 10 in points in the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series for 2017:

Champion – DJ Foos, Fremont, Ohio. Foos became the first driver to win championships in both the 410 and 305 FAST series, having claimed the 305 title in 2012. Foos compiled two wins in the 19 FAST events in 2017 and scored six top five and 10 top 10 finishes.

2. Chris Andrews, Sandusky, Ohio. Andrews, who claimed the Attica Raceway Park 2017 championship, scored three top five and 9 top 10 finishes in FAST competition.

3. Brian Lay, Genoa, Ohio. Lay scored a FAST win in 2017 to go with three top five and five top 10 finishes in series competition.

4. Tyler Gunn, Napoleon, Ohio. Gunn recorded three top five and six top 10 finishes in FAST events.

5. Duane Zablocki, Tiffin, Ohio. Zablocki recorded a top five and five top 10 finishes in series racing.

6. Shawn Valenti, Fostoria, Ohio. Valenti travelled to all 19 FAST event sin 2017, recording a top 10 finish.

7. Stuart Brubaker, Gibsonburg, Ohio. Brubaker, the 2010 FAST 305 champion, recorded one top five and five top 10 finishes in FAST competition.

8. Byron Reed, Monclova, Ohio. A three time FAST champion, Reed recorded a pair of series wins in 2017 to go with six top five and eight top 10 finishes while competing in 14 of the 19 FAST events.

9. Jody Keegan, Fremont, Ohio. Keegan scored a pair of top 10 finishes in 17 FAST events in 2017.

10. Dan McCarron, Britton, Mich. McCarron, the FAST rookie of the year, recorded one top 10 finish in the 17 series events he competed in during 2017.

Daniel Smith and Jay Kiser, mechanics on Foss’ machine, shared the George Fisher Mechanic of the Year award for the FAST series.

Following is a look at the top 10 in points in the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series for 2017.

Champion – Paul Weaver, Fremont, Ohio. In recording his second straight FAST title, Weaver scored five series wins to go with 8 top five finishes out of the 13 events in 2017.

2. Nate Dussel, Gibsonburg, Ohio. Dussel, the 2013 and 2014 FAST champion racked up three top five and 7 top 10 finishes in series competition in 2017.

3. Kyle Capodice, Sandusky, Ohio. Capodice recorded four top five and five top 10 finishes in FAST events.

4. Seth Schneider, Fremont, Ohio. Schneider scored his first ever FAST win in 2017 to go with a pair of top five finishes.

5. Kelsey Ivy, Fremont, Ohio. Ivy recorded three top five and five top 10 finishes in FAST events.

6. Jason Keckler, Fremont, Ohio. Keckler scored six top 10 finishes in FAST events in 2017.

7. Dustin Rall, Upper Sandusky, Ohio. Rall notched three top 10 finishes in series racing.

8. Landon LaLonde, South Amherst, Ohio. LaLonde recorded a top 10 finish in FAST events.

9. Bobby Clark, Fremont, Ohio. The 2015 FAST champion, Clark had one top five and a pair of top 10 finishes in FAST competition.

10. Tyler Street, Ashland, Ohio. Street had a top 10 finish in FAST competition in 2017.

Rookie of the Year – Chase Dunham, Leipsic, Ohio. Dunham finished 13th in FAST points in 2017.

Daniel Hoffman, crew chief on Weaver’s championship team, was awarded the George Fisher Mechanic of the Year award for the FAST series.

In related news at the banquet, Randy Mapus, trustee for the Fremont Speedway Hall of Fame, announced the class to be inducted on June 2, 2018. The drivers to be enshrined are Skip Miller, Jimmy Leaser and Lin Potter. Also to be inducted are mechanics/car builders/car owners Larry and Bud Gill, Don and Ron Keegan, Jay Engler and Dick Hazard. Being inducted under the special contributor category will be Joe and Shirley Thompson.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway.