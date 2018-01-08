Feature Winners: January 1 -7, 2018
Monday January 1, 2018
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – USA Sprintcars – Logan Schuchart
Huntly Speedway – Huntly NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series – Rained Out
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – AHG Sprintcar Series – Sprintcar Muster – Jason Kendrick
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Limited Sprints – Sprintcar Muster – Marshall McDarmaid
Perth Motorplex – Kwinana Beach, WA – AU – Winged 360 Sprint Cars – Sprintcar Muster – Ben Van Ryt
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – World Series Sprintcars / SRA – Eureka Sprintcar Series – Kerry Madsen
Vavoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Midget Cars – Adam Clarke
Vavoline Raceway – Granville, NSW – AU – Ultimate Sprintcar Championship – Fire Cracker 50 – Robbie Farr
Wednesday January 3, 2018
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Midget Cars – Scott Farmer
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars – Donny Schatz
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series / King of the Springs – Kyle Larson
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Thursday January 4, 2018
Laang Speedway – Laang, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Chris Halesworth
Friday January 5, 2018
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars – Austrailian Sprintcar Open – Kerry Madsen
Western Speedway – Hamilton, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars –
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Midget Cars – International Midget Series / World 50 Lapper – Kyle Larson
Western Springs Speedway – Auckland, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jamie Larsen
Saturday January 6, 2018
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Brant Chandler
Archerfield Speedway – Brisbane, QLD – AU – World Series Sprintcars – Austrailian Sprintcar Open – Donny Schatz
Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Baypark Family Speedway – Mt. Maunganui, NZ – NZ – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Rained Out
Borderline Speedway – Glenburnie, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Dayn Bentvelzen
Lismore Speedway – Lismore, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – David Eggins
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – USA v AUS International Sprintcars – Robbie Farr
Murray Bridge Speedway – Bridge East, SA – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Steve Agars
Nowra Speedway – South Nowra, NSW – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Ashleigh Jack
Quit Bunbury Speedway – Bunbury, WA – AU – AHG Sprintcar Series – Jamie Maiolo
Solo Hobart Speedway – New Norfolk, TAS – AU – Winged 410 Sprint Cars – Jamie Bricknell
Solo Hobart Speedway – New Norfolk, TAS – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Jeremy Smith
Timmis Speedway – Mildura, VIC – AU – Australian Sprintcar Allstars – Mark Caruso
Sunday January 7 2018
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Midget Cars – Victorian Speedcar Championship – Travis Mills
Premier Speedway – Warrnambool, VIC – AU – Wingless V6 Sprint Cars – Daniel Storer