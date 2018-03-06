Early Entries Received for $13,000 NCRA Sprint Opener

From David Smith Jr.

PARK CITY, Ks. (March 5, 2018) – The first round of pre-entries for the eighth annual “Park City Cup/Air Capital Shootout” at 81 Speedway in Park City, Kansas have been received on this Monday afternoon, March 5. This year’s rendition will be held on Thursday-Saturday night, March 29-31 at 81 Speedway in Park City and will open the 2018 season for the series 360-ci sprint car division.

Those who have entered thus far include:

Jake Bubak – Arvada, Colorado: This will be Jakes first year competing during the PCC/ACS

Jeremy Campbell – Wichita, Kansas: Has competed in all six of the previous events held (2017 rained out) with his best finish a runner-up back in 2014

Jon Freeman – Salina, Kansas: Has competed in all six previous events with his best finish a third back in 2011

Jake Greider – Wichita, Kansas: Has competed in the previous three events and will look to make his first Saturday night championship finale this year

Lee Grosz – Hardwood, North Dakota: Only event attended was 2016 and will look to make his first Saturday night championship finale this year

Danny Jennings – Norman, Oklahoma – Has competed in four previous events with his best finish an eighth in 2014

Jeff Stasa – Kingman, Kansas: Has competed in six previous PCC/ACS with his best finish a seventeenth in 2013

Kaden Taylor – Forgan, Oklahoma: Has attended the previous four events and still looking to make his first Saturday night championship finale

Randy Woodside – Wichita, Kansas: Will be competing in his first PCC/ACS this year

If you pre-register before Thursday (March 29) by 5:00 PM, you will receive one (1) free pit pass for Friday night’s season opening event. This is a $35 value. All you have to do is log on to www.race81speedway.com and click on driver registration to pre-enter.

This eighth annual event will kick off on Thursday night (March 29) with an open practice session for sprint cars only on from 7:00 PM until 10:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be free and pit passes will be $20.

Friday night will see gates open at 5:00 PM with race time slated for 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission will be $25 for ages 12 and up; $10 for ages 6-11 while all pit passes just $35. Double heat races and features will be on the race card with the feature winner earning $1500. This night’s program will have no bearing on any event on Saturday night.

Saturday night will once again see gates open at 5:00 PM with race time set for 7:00 PM. Grandstand admission is again $25 for all ages 12 and up; $10 for ages 6-11 while all pit passes $35. Double heats, last chance qualifiers and the championship feature finale will be on the race card.

Drivers MUST compete both nights to be eligible for full pay. Any driver competing Saturday night only can start no better than eleventh in the championship feature and run for half pay.

Full payout for both Friday and Saturday night as well as lodging information can be found on the series website www.racencra.com and the tracks website www.race81speedway.com. Questions concerning the NCRA sprint car series can be answered by calling (316) 755-1781. Daily updates can also be found on the series official facebook page: NCRA Racing Series.