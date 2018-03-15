Lucas Oil ASCS Opening 2018 Season With Devil’s Bowl Spring Nationals

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (March 14, 2018) – The first rounds of the 2018 season with the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by Sawblade.com have arrived, as the series begins its 27th year of touring at the famed Devil’s Bowl Speedway in Mesquite, Texas on Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17.

A part of the American Sprint Car Series since 1994, the famed half-mile has seen the National Tour in action 91 times with 31 winners. Defending series champion Sam Hafertepe, Jr. has topped action at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway five times, including a sweep of the Spring Nationals one year ago. The Sunnyvale, Texas driver is back in 2018 to defend his 2016 and 2017 championships with a new team thanks to Canadian based Hill’s Racing.

In all, 14 drivers from three countries have announced their intentions to run the 2018 Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by Sawblade.com making this year’s field among the most diverse in series history with 10 drivers from the United States, three from Canada, and for the first time a driver from Australia will chase the full tour.

The lineup of full-time Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series National Tour presented by Sawblade.com drivers includes:

1 – Travis Rilat (Forney, TX)

2C – Wayne Johnson (Oklahoma City, OK)

5J (R) – Jamie Ball (Knoxville, IA)

15H – Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX)

17W – Harli White (Lindsay, OK)

21 (R) – Robbie Price (Cobble Hill, BC, Can.)

23 – Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA.)

28 (R) – Scott Bogucki (McLaren Vale, S. Aust.)

44 (R) – Chris Martin (Ankeny, IA)

45X – Johnny Herrera (Albuquerque, N.M.)

52 – Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)

77X (R) – Alex Hill (Six Nations, Ont. Can.)

95 – Matt Covington (Glenpool, OK)

99 – Skylar Gee (Leduc, Alb. Can.)

With a diverse field of Men, Women, Racing Veterans, and Series Rookies the 2018 season promise to be one that fans will not want to miss.

Friday, March 16 and Saturday, March 17 at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway open at 5:00 P.M. with races going green at 8:00 P.M. (CT). Friday’s Pit Gate will open at 2:00 P.M. Teams cannot lineup on Lawson Rd. Driver’s Meeting both days will be at 6:30 P.M. at the ASCS competition trailer. The ASCS mandated Schoenfeld Muffler is required at the Devil’s Bowl Speedway.

Ticket information, directions, and accompanying classes of competition can be found online at http://www.devilsbowl.com or by calling (972) 222-2421.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).