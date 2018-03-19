Must See Racing Partners With SPEED SPORT For Five Races On MAVTV

From Jacob Seelman

HOLLY, Mich. (March 18, 2018) — Must See Racing officials have released the tracks and dates of the events that will be televised this season through the organization’s partnership with SPEED SPORT and MAVTV.

Five Must See Racing sprint car events will be taped for airing on MAVTV, with a two-hour telecast of the 70th running of the Pay Less Little 500 presented by the UAW-GM on May 26 at Indiana’s Anderson Speedway headlining the schedule.

This year’s Little 500 has a stellar entrant list including past winners Jeff Bloom and Kody Swanson, Brian Tyler, Chris Windom, Shane Cottle and Jacob Wilson, plus a host of racing stars from across the country and Canada.

The first race to be taped will be the May 12 Must See Racing round at Michigan’s Berlin Raceway.

The award-winning Suzuki Presents SPEED SPORT program will be hosted by SPEED SPORT publisher and veteran broadcaster Ralph Sheheen and Derek Pernesiglio will offer in-depth coverage of Must See Racing events to a prime-time national television audience.

Other MSR events to be shown on MAVTV are the inaugural David D. Mateer Tribute presented by American Racer on June 23 at Pennsylvania’s Jennerstown Speedway, the Engine Pro Fast Car Slash on Aug. 18 at Michigan’s Berlin Raceway and the Must See Racing Championship event at North Carolina’s Hickory Motor Speedway on Nov. 17.

“The fastest sprint cars on the planet provide tremendous excitement for race fans both in the stands and watching on Suzuki presents SPEED SPORT on MAVTV,” said SPEED SPORT President Ralph Sheheen. “It is our pleasure to bring Must See Racing to television for the second consecutive year and it will be a real joy to call the 70th running of one of America’s great races — the Little 500.”

“The opportunity to continue our partnership with SPEED SPORT, capturing the wheel-to-wheel action, excitement and record-setting speed of the Must See world’s fastest short track cars on their award-winning television programming, provides outstanding entertainment for race fans and great value to the MSR brand of American grassroots racing,” added Must See Racing President Jim Hanks.

Log on to mustseeracing.com and speedsport.com for event air dates and news.

A live pay-per-view option for the 70th annual Pay Less Little 500 presented by the UAW-GM from Indiana’s Anderson Speedway on May 26 is available through SpeedShiftTV.com.