Placerville Speedway Cancels Saturday’s Opener Due to Wet Weather

By Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, Ca. (March 22, 2018) – This Saturday’s scheduled championship opener at the Placerville Speedway has been canceled due to the major storm that has brought immense rain to the state of California this week.

Opening night at the speedway is now scheduled to take place on Saturday March 31 when the Sprint Car Challenge Tour presented by Elk Grove Ford and Abreu Vineyards invades the quarter-mile. Also on hand will be the BCRA Midget Lites. The Red Hawk Casino weekly championship battle will then get underway the following week on Saturday April 7 with “First Responders Night.”

“The wet weather over the last few weeks has definitely been a pain for everybody,” commented Placerville Speedway Promoter Scott Russell. “On the bright side our long-range forecast looks favorable for the Sprint Car Challenge Tour opener next week. I know that all the fans and teams are hungry for racing, so it should be a can’t miss night on March 31. We’re going to have a lot of sprint cars in the pits, along with the Easter Bunny and candy for the kids.”

Pre-sale tickets for the SCCT opener can be purchased at https://www.universe.com/events/2018-sprint-car-challenge-tour-points-race-1-tickets-placerville-Q5PBLY