Wayne County Speedway’s Saturday Opener Cancelled

From Mike Swanger

ORRVILLE, Ohio (April 9, 2018) – With very unseasonable weather this spring, and with cold and snow/rain chances forecasted for the early part of the week and the soggy conditions of the grounds at NAPA Wayne County Speedway, promoters Jason and Kristin Flory have decided to pull the plug on Saturday’s season opener which would have included the Pine Tree Towing & Recovery Sprints, the Kar Connection Super Late Models, the CorBon Super Stocks and the WQKT 104.5 Mini Stocks. Instead, there will be an Open Practice Saturday, from 1 pm to 5 pm with a $10 charge for the pits and free grandstand admission. Everyone that comes to the practice is asked NOT to park or drive in the grassy part of the parking lot with it still likely to be very muddy and soft.

The season opener will now be on Saturday, April 21st with Tony Stewart’s Arctic Cat All Star Circuit of Champions presented by Mobil 1. and the Kar Connection Super Late Models. Twenty drivers have signed up to follow the Ascoc tour this year plus the NAPA WCS regulars and others will make for another exciting night at ‘Orrville’s Historic Oval’. Last season the All Stars made 5 trips to NAPA Wayne County Speedway with 5 different winners that included Sheldon Haudenschild, Kyle Larson, Joey Saldana, Caleb Helms and Christopher Bell. It will be the first of four visits this season for the All Stars with Saturday, May 26th, Monday, June 18th for the Speedweek show and the Duffy Smith Memorial and then Sunday, September 2nd, $10,000 to win Pete Jacobs Memorial.

