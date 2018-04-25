Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour invades Placerville Speedway this April 28th

From Gary Thomas

PLACERVILLE, Ca. (April 24, 2018) — The El Dorado County Fairgrounds based Placerville Speedway will roar back to action this Saturday night featuring a four-division program, on what will be Denali Night presented by Thompson’s Buick/ GMC Dealership.

El Dorado County Special Olympics will also be on hand during the night with a booth behind the main grandstands. Drivers from the visiting Nor-Cal Dwarf Car Association will perform a helmet pass throughout the stands to collect donations for the organization.

Raffle tickets for the May 5 Ride-A-Long in the pace truck with El Dorado County Sherriff John D’Agostini will also be on sale for $5 each, before the winner is drawn later in the night. Country music singer John King will also be performing the National Anthem this Saturday during opening ceremonies.

The C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour has already completed three events in 2018 and have featured three different winners in those races. Kalib Henry opened the season in victory lane at Marysville Raceway before a pair of first-time winners came to the forefront. Shawn Jones earned his initial Hunt Tour triumph at Silver Dollar Speedway, while Michael Faccinto claimed his first during the most recent event at Petaluma Speedway.

Going into this Saturday at Placerville Speedway however, Sacramento veteran Troy Degaton sits atop the standings by 11-markers over Rio Linda’s Angelique Bell. Degaton last year was a consistent presence with the tour and that has been the case so far this season. Round two winner Shawn Jones, Scott Hall and Sparky Howard complete the top-five in points. Ryan Siverling, Marcus Smith, Robert Floyd, Kami Moniz-Costa and Terry Schank Jr. round out the top-10.

The C&H Veteran Ent. presents Hunt Magnetos Wingless Tour debuted in 2010 under the leadership of Roger Gleason with Joe Hunt Magnetos. This season marks the ninth campaign for the traveling Wingless Spec Sprint tour and the second under the Glad Enterprises banner with manager Rick Faeth.

Information on the tour can be found by visiting http://www.petaluma-speedway.com/ and clicking on the Hunt Series tab. You can also like the tour on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/joehuntwingless/?pnref=lhc

Last weekend defending Pure Stock champion Jason Palmer opened the season with a victory over Rick Grunert, Nick Baldwin, Scott Grunert and Ross Murphy. Palmer will look to make it back-to-back this Saturday. The Nor-Cal Dwarf Association and the Mini Trucks will both make their first appearance of the season on the red clay this weekend.

Adult tickets this Saturday will cost $15, while seniors 62 plus, military and juniors 12-17 will be $13, children 6-11 are $6, five and under are free! Tickets can also be purchased online by clicking https://www.universe.com/events/2018-placerville-speedway-championship-points-race-4-tickets-placerville-MCHZYT

The pit gate will open at 2pm, with the front grandstand gate opening at 3pm. A happy hour will be offered from 4pm-6pm in the grandstands featuring discounted Coors Light and Coors Original at the beer stand. Drivers meeting will be held at 4:30pm, with cars on track for wheel packing at 5pm, ADCO Driveline and Custom Exhaust qualifying scheduled to begin around 5:30pm and heat races expected to fire-off around 6:30pm.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information on the Placerville Speedway log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

The Placerville Speedway is operated by Russell Motorsports Incorporated, which can be reached at the track business office by calling 530-344-7592. Contact Kami Arnold or Scott Russell directly for 2018 sponsorship opportunities at the office.