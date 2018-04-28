Photo Gallery: Gas City I-69 Speedway Gas City I-69 Speedway, Media Gallery, Photo Gallery Thomas Meseraull. (Bill Miller photo) Shane Cottle. (Bill Miller photo) Brandon Morin. (Bill Miller photo) Landon Simon. (Bill Miller photo) Matt Westfall. (Bill Miller photo) Thomas Meseraull. (Bill Miller photo) Clinton Boyles. (Bill Miller photo) #71P Shane Cottle and #00 Thomas Meseraull battle for the lead during the 25 lap feature event. (Bill Miller photo) Thomas Meseraull won the 25 lap sprint car feature event at the Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday night April 27, 2018. (Bill Miller photo) Thomas Meseraull and crew celebrate in Victory Lane. (Bill Miller photo) Thomas Meseraull in Victory Lane at the Gas City I-69 Speedway on Friday night. (Bill MIller photo) Related Stories: T-Mez Wins at Gas City Cottle Wins Gas City Opener Gulick wins at Gas City Cottle Claims Gas City Cash Shane Cottle Captures Gas City Main Gas City I-69 SpeedwayPhoto Gallery