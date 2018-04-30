Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series Ready For Battle In Pennsylvania

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (April 30, 2018) – Returning to Pennsylvania for the first time since 2007, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com will add two new ovals to the history books with the 11 Oaks Farm Battle of the Groves on Friday, May 4 at Williams Grove Speedway and Saturday, May 5 at Selinsgrove Speedway.

Co-sanctioned with the Capital Renegade United Racing Club (URC), teams can expect a little extra as DMI Rear Ends has put up a $1,000 product bonus to be split among the best average A-Feature finish from the two nights of racing ($500, $300, and $200) while Mach1 Chassis has tossed in an extra $1,000 to Saturday’s A-Feature at Selinsgrove Speedway to make it $5,000 to win.

Rolling east from the series debut at Paducah International Raceway, Oklahoma’s Matt Covington picked up his first Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series presented by Sawblade.com victory of the 2018 season on Friday night. Shooting the driver of the T&L Foundry No. 95 into the top-five in tour standings, the one everyone is chasing into this weekend is Seth Bergman.

Leading by a slim 12 markers over Sam Hafertepe, Jr. the defending series champion is tied for the runner-up spot with wily Sprint Car veteran, Johnny Herrera with Blake Hahn moving to fourth.

Picking up the CP-Carrillo Hard Charger of the Night on Friday, Wayne Johnson is on the edge of cracking the top-five, if not shooting to the lead with a 33 point gap keeping him from the top. Roger Crockett in seventh is trailed by Jamie Ball who leads the Brodix National Rookie of the Year standings. Skylar Gee rolls into the weekend ninth with Australia’s Scott Bogucki rounding out the top-ten in driver standings.

Friday, May 4 at Williams Grove Speedway will pay $4,000 to win, $400 to start in ASCS competition. The track is located at 1 Speedway Dr. in Mechanicsburg, Penn. Gates open at 5:30 P.M. with racing at 7:30 P.M. (ET). The night’s will include 410cid Sprint Cars. Admission is $25 with kids 13-20 admitted into the grandstands for $10. Children 12 and under are free. For more information on Williams Grove Speedway, log onto http://www.williamsgrove.com or call (717) 697-5000. Williams Grove Speedway can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.

Saturday, May 5 at Selinsgrove Speedway will dish out $5,000 to win, $400 to start with gates opening at 4:00 P.M. and racing at 7:00 P.M. (ET). The night’s card will also include Limited Late Models and Pro Stocks. The track is located at 47 Sand Hill Rd. in Selinsgrove, Penn. Admission is $20 for adults with kids 12-17 admitted for only $10 . Children 11 and under are free into the grandstands. More information on Selinsgrove Speedway can be found online at http://www.selinsgrovespeedway.com or by calling (570) 374-2266. The track can also be found on Facebook and Twitter.

For other news, notes, and information on the American Sprint Car Series, from the National Tour to any of the Regional Tours that make up the over 150 across the ASCS Nation in 2018, log onto http://www.ascsracing.com, follow on Facebook, on Instagram, and on Twitter (@LucasOilASCS).