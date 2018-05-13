Sellers Wins Leep Memorial

Harold Leep Memorial
Oil Capital Racing Series
Oklahoma Sports Park
Ada, OK
Saturday May 12, 2018
Feature: 1. 4 – Shane Sellers, 2. 8 – Alex Sewell, 3. 0Z – Zach Chappell, 4. 2 – Mickey Walker, 5. 20S – Sheldon Barksdale, 6. 94L – Layne Himebaugh, 7. 55 – Johnny Kent, 8. 30 – Joesph Miller, 9. 31 – Casey Wills, 10. 22T – Gran Taft, 11. 76S – Shayla Waddell, 12. 22M – Matt Moore, 13. 31 – Casey WIls, 14. 33 – Gary Owens, 15. 2W – Whit Gastineau, 16. P78 – Perry Pickard, 17. 5L – Joe Bob Lee, 18. 62 – James Shoun, 19. 7D – David Baxter, 20. 22X – Matt Cash, 21. 94F – Morgan Fletcher. DNS: 007 – Michael Bookout.