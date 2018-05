GRANITE CITY, Il (May 18, 2018) – The opening night of the River Town Showdown featuring the USAC Amsoil National Sprint Car Series at Tri-City Speedway was rained out. Officials from USAC, Tri-City Speedway, and Spire Sports and Entertainment are working to find a suitable rain date.

The second leg of the River Town Showdown scheduled for Saturday at Federated Auto Parts Raceway at I-55 is still on as of mid-day Friday.