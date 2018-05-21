Windom’s Freedom 100 Effort Ends With Practice Crash

SPEEDWAY, Ind. (May 21, 2018) – Chris Windom’s attempt to run the Freedom 100 during Carburation Day at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway has ended following a practice crash on Monday. Windom was involved in a crash during the morning practice for the Indy Lights Series.

Belardi Auto Racing announced after the incident that the car had suffered too much damage for Windom to participate in the Freedom 100 Friday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Even though his effort is over at the Speedway Windom still has a full slate of five consecutive short track races coming up this week including the 70th Pay Less Little 500.