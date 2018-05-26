Jackson Motorplex Offering Enhanced Payout Next Weekend After Rain Postpones Friday’s Show

From Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (May 25, 2018) – A late afternoon storm forced Jackson Motorplex officials to postpone Friday’s opening round of the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports.

Nearly 50 360ci winged sprint cars, more than 20 Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and approximately 10 NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc were ready to compete on Friday prior to the rain out.

All of those cars and others are welcome next Friday when Jackson Motorplex will make up the rainout in a big way. The DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports, which features Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and Upper Midwest Sprint Car Series 360 sprint cars, will pay out $3,000 to win, $1,500 for second and $400 to start the A Main.

Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc are also on the program.

Tickets and wristbands from this Friday’s event are good for next weekend’s show. For anyone who purchased a ticket or wristband for Friday’s race and is unable to attend next weekend, mail it into the Jackson Motorplex office for a refund.