Henry Survives One Lap Shootout to Win FAST Feature at Attica

From Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio (June 1, 2018) – Cap Henry had to hold off eight time 410 sprint Attica Raceway Park track champion Byron Reed in a one lap shoot-out to score his first win of 2018 on Sutton Bank/Burns Electric Night. A caution just after the white flag was displayed necessitated the one-lap dash to the checkers and Henry, from nearby Bellevue, Ohio stayed glued to the bottom groove and drove to his fifth career win in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints at “Ohio’s Finest Racing” speed plant.

The irony of the situation….Henry used a restart on lap 12 to take the lead from Craig Mintz. Henry also gained very valuable points in the chase for the All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series presented by Ohio Logistics title, coming into the weekend third in the series’ standings.

“You can’t say what I was thinking when that caution came out…not in front of all these little kids. I’ve never had to do a green white restart leading race the whole time I’ve raced sprint cars. I new how the top worked passing Craig (Mintz) at that restart. I knew I just had to defend the bottom and hope for the best. When we got to the center of three and four I never saw Byron’s nose wing…I knew we were okay,” said Henry beside his Lane Racing, Beer Barrel Bourbon, Metropolitan Landscaping, UTEC, Geck Electric, Wings Unlimited, FK Rod Ends backed #4.

“This goes out to the Lane racing guys. They’ve been working really hard and unfortunately I’ve cost us a couple of really good runs. Glad I was able to finally pay off tonight,” Henry added.

Defending Summit Racing UMP Late Model track champion Devin Shiels held off a late race challenge from Mike Bores and led all 25 laps to score his second feature win of the season and fifth of his career at Attica. He was also dealing with a bit of a cold virus.

“I knew Mike was on the bottom running pretty good and I just wanted to slow him up a little bit getting into one and two and then get back to the high side. I have to thank my dad…if it wasn’t for him we couldn’t do this. Dennis came down with us tonight and that’s helped out a lot. That saves time on me. I’ve been sitting in the trailer shoving cough drops down my throat,” said Shiels beside his Magic Fountain Auto Wash, Rally’s Hamburgers, Dundee Products, Good Lifts, Performance Machining backed #51.

In the Fremont Fence 305 Sprint feature former division champion Jamie Miller took the lead from John Ivy on lap six and survived a caution with three laps to go to score his first win of the season. It is Miller’s 18th career 305 feature win at Attica and puts him in a tie for fifth on the division’s all-time win list with Phil Gressman for fifth. The win comes for a new team that was put together during the off season involving former 305 driver Ryan French and Phil Rister Racing.

“We’ve been really fast every time we’ve unloaded this year with the exception; we struggled last week here. I think we made up for it this week. I think we stumbled on to something here. I was running through the middle where there was nothing and we were just struck like glue to the track. It’s amazing to get him (French) his first ever sprint car feature win. He’s been in racing a long time and to finally get his car on the horse track is amazing,” Miller said beside his Sonic Hauling, Fostoria Mod Shop, NAPA of Attica, Reedtown Tavern, Branham Builders, Spartan Underground, York Carpet Outlet, Avon by Angie, Crown Battery, Griff’s Engines backed #26.

Mintz and defending FAST champion DJ Foos brought the field to green for the 30-lap 410 feature with Mintz gaining the upper hand with Foos locked in a tremendous battle with Henry and Reed. Henry took second on the second lap as Mintz began to pull away.

Mintz drove into heavy lapped traffic by the eighth circuit and Henry lost all his momentum sliding off the high side of turn three with Foos battling with Reed and Chris Andrews for third. Andrews was able to secure third on lap 10 while Mintz continued to stretch his lead over Henry. Chase Baker spun on lap 12 to wipe out Mintz’ big lead. On the restart Henry blasted to Mintz’ outside to steal the lead while Reed regained third from Andrews.

As Henry began to pull away, Mintz was trying to hold off Reed and Andrews with both getting by on lap 17. With 10 laps to go it was Henry’s turn to deal with heavy lapped traffic and Reed and Andrews closed with Mintz battling with Foos and Lee Jacobs for fourth. Reed closed to within a car length of Henry as they raced to the white flag. Adam Kekich spun with a flat tire in turn one right in front of the leaders, setting up the one lap shoot-out.

When the green and white flew Henry stayed glued to the bottom and drove away to the win over Reed, Andrews, Mintz and current Attica point leader Stuart Brubaker.

In the 25 lap late model feature Bores and Shiels brought the field to green with Shiels gaining the upper hand over Bores with Cody Scott, Ryan Missler, Ben Mott and Ryan Markham locked in a tremendous battle for third. Missler secured third on lap two and started to close on Shiels and Bores. A caution flew with 9 laps in for one of the infield tractor tires being moved onto the track. The running order was Shiels, Bores, Missler, Dan Wallace, Rusty Schlenk, Markham and Scott. A lap later and another caution for a tire in the racing groove. Two laps later and Dustin Keegan spun with Shiels still holding the point over Bores, Missler, Schlenk, Wallace and Markham.

Things really began hitting up for third by lap 16 but Schlenk and Markham made contact on the high side of turns one and two and drove off the track, losing several position. Bores began using the low line to close on Shiels with seven laps to go. Missler fell back into the clutches of Wallace in a good battle for third with Wallace securing the position on lap 21.

Shiels hit his marks perfectly and drove to the win over Bores, Wallace, Missler and Scott.

Kyle Capodice and Bryan Sebetto brought the field to green for the 25 lap 305 A-main with Sebetto gaining a slight advantage over Capodice, Ivy, Luke Griffith and eighth starter Miller. Ivy took second by lap two and drove under Sebetto for the lead a lap later with Capodice and Miller in tow. Things ground to a halt with four laps scored as a multi car tangle involving Kyle Peters, Frank Neill, Stuart Williams and Justin Adams brought out the red flag.

On the restart Miller blasted by Ivy to take the lead with Ivy continuing to hang tough while Capodice battled with Sebetto and Brandon Moore for third. Miller began to find a rhythm and pulled away, racing into lapped traffic with 10 laps to go. Ivy ran comfortably in second with Capodice holding off Moore, Seth Schneider and Paul Weaver. Capodice was able to close on Ivy with five laps to go as Miller continued to hold a hefty lead.

Jimmy McGrath Jr. slammed the front stretch wall with three laps to to, wiping out Miller’s lead. When the green reappeared Miller hit his marks and drove to the win over Ivy, Capodice, Moore and Schneider.

Attica Raceway Park will be back in action Friday, June 8 on Edward Jones Financial Services/Mike Neill Advisor-Gordon Lumber Night. It is mid-season championship night and double points are on the line for the 410 and 305 sprints. It will also be an All Pro Aluminum Cylinder Heads FAST 410 Championship Series and JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series point night. And for the first time in a several years the mini-sprints are making their appearance at Attica.

Attica Raceway Park

Sutton Bank/Burns Electric Night

Friday, June 1, 2018

Starting Position [*]

410 Sprints – Callie’s Performance Products

Qualifying

1.16-Chris Andrews, 12.819; 2.35-Stuart Brubaker, 12.978; 3.4-Cap Henry, 13.018; 4.3J-Trey Jacobs, 13.030; 5.45L-Brian Lay, 13.049; 6.09-Craig Mintz, 13.134; 7.2-Ricky Peterson, 13.178; 8.5R-Byron Reed, 13.183; 9.81-Lee Jacobs, 13.242; 10.68G-Tyler Gunn, 13.250; 11.8M-TJ Michael, 13.299; 12.9-Jordan Ryan, 13.363; 13.8J-Jess Stiger, 13.365; 14.5K-Adam Keckich, 13.391; 15.23B-Chase Baker, 13.488; 16.45B-Trevor Baker, 13.504; 17.9Z-Duane Zablocki, 13.550; 18.20I-Kelsey Ivy, 13.575; 19.27B-Boston Mead, 13.766; 20.23-DJ Foos, 13.870; 21.21N-Frankie Nervo, 14.315;

Heat 1, Group A – (8 Laps)

1. 81-Lee Jacobs[3] ; 2. 35-Stuart Brubaker[4] ; 3. 23-DJ Foos[7] ; 4. 45B-Trevor Baker[1] ; 5. 27B-Boston Mead[6] ; 6. 8J-Jess Stiger[2] ; 7. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[5]

Heat 2, Group B – (8 Laps)

1. 5R-Byron Reed[2] ; 2. 9-Jordan Ryan[1] ; 3. 45L-Brian Lay[4] ; 4. 09-Craig Mintz[3] ; 5. 5K-Adam Keckich[5] ; 6. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[7] ; 7. 23B-Chase Baker[6]

Heat 3, Group C – (8 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[3] ; 2. 3J-Trey Jacobs[2] ; 3. 16-Chris Andrews[4] ; 4. 2-Ricky Peterson[1] ; 5. 68G-Tyler Gunn[5] ; 6. 8M-TJ Michael[6] ; 7. 21N-Frankie Nervo[7]

A-Main 1 – (30 Laps)

1. 4-Cap Henry[4] ; 2. 5R-Byron Reed[3] ; 3. 16-Chris Andrews[7] ; 4. 09-Craig Mintz[1] ; 5. 35-Stuart Brubaker[8] ; 6. 23-DJ Foos[2] ; 7. 81-Lee Jacobs[9] ; 8. 8M-TJ Michael[19] ; 9. 9Z-Duane Zablocki[15] ; 10. 68G-Tyler Gunn[16] ; 11. 8J-Jess Stiger[17] ; 12. 27B-Boston Mead[14] ; 13. 20I-Kelsey Ivy[20] ; 14. 2-Ricky Peterson[13] ; 15. 45L-Brian Lay[6] ; 16. 23B-Chase Baker[18] ; 17. 21N-Frankie Nervo[21] ; 18. 5K-Adam Keckich[12] ; 19. 45B-Trevor Baker[11] ; 20. 3J-Trey Jacobs[10] ; 21. 9-Jordan Ryan[5]

Hard Charger: 8M-TJ Michael +11

305 Sprints – Fremont Fence

Heat 1 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 4*-Tyler Street[2] ; 2. 19R-Steve Rando[4] ; 3. 12-Kyle Capodice[5] ; 4. 36-Seth Schneider[6] ; 5. 97-Kyle Peters[3] ; 6. 25-Jason Keckler[8] ; 7. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[7] ; 8. 5M-Mike Moore[1]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 77I-John Ivy[3] ; 2. 1W-Paul Weaver[5] ; 3. 11G-Luke Griffith[4] ; 4. 26-Jamie Miller[2] ; 5. 8-Bobby Clark[7] ; 6. 46AU-Stuart Williams[8] ; 7. 9R-Dustin Rall[6] ; 8. 13-Jeremy Duposki[1]

Heat 3 – (8 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 09-Justin Adams[2] ; 2. 7M-Brandon Moore[6] ; 3. 2F-Matt Foos[7] ; 4. 29-Bryan Sebetto[3] ; 5. 47-Matt Lucius[5] ; 6. 90-Frank Neill[8] ; 7. 83-Shane Call[1] ; 8. 00H-Hunter Lynch[4]

B-Main 1 – (10 Laps, top 5 to A)

1. 46AU-Stuart Williams[2] ; 2. 25-Jason Keckler[1] ; 3. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[4] ; 4. 90-Frank Neill[3] ; 5. 83-Shane Call[6] ; 6. 13-Jeremy Duposki[8] ; 7. 00H-Hunter Lynch[9] ; 8. 9R-Dustin Rall[5] ; 9. 5M-Mike Moore[7]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 26-Jamie Miller[8] ; 2. 77I-John Ivy[3] ; 3. 12-Kyle Capodice[1] ; 4. 7M-Brandon Moore[6] ; 5. 36-Seth Schneider[10] ; 6. 1W-Paul Weaver[5] ; 7. 47-Matt Lucius[15] ; 8. 8-Bobby Clark[14] ; 9. 11G-Luke Griffith[4] ; 10. 29-Bryan Sebetto[2] ; 11. 2F-Matt Foos[12] ; 12. 4*-Tyler Street[7] ; 13. 19R-Steve Rando[9] ; 14. 90-Frank Neill[19] ; 15. 25-Jason Keckler[17] ; 16. 09-Justin Adams[11] ; 17. 83-Shane Call[20] ; 18. 5JR-Jimmy McGrath Jr.[18] ; 19. 46AU-Stuart Williams[16] ; 20. 97-Kyle Peters[13]

Hard Charger: 47-Matt Lucius +8

Late Models – Summit Racing Equipment

Heat 1 – (8 Laps)

1. 5M-Ryan Markham[1] ; 2. 50Y-Ryan Missler[7] ; 3. X3-Dan Wallace[3] ; 4. 15B-Mike Bores[6] ; 5. CJ1-Rusty Schlenk[9] ; 6. 69M-John Mayes Jr.[5] ; 7. 17-Jeff Geis[2] ; 8. 69W-Jeff Warnick[8] ; 9. 69R-Doug Baird[4]

Heat 2 – (8 Laps)

1. 30-Nate Potts[2] ; 2. 51-Devin Shiels[7] ; 3. 1-Ben Mott[3] ; 4. 19-Cody Scott[4] ; 5. 77-Steve Kester[6] ; 6. 27-Ken Hahn[5] ; 7. 17X-Dustin Keegan[1] ; 8. 16-Steve Sabo[8] ; 9. 101-Chester Fitch[9]

A-Main 1 – (25 Laps)

1. 51-Devin Shiels[2] ; 2. 15B-Mike Bores[1] ; 3. X3-Dan Wallace[7] ; 4. 50Y-Ryan Missler[5] ; 5. 19-Cody Scott[3] ; 6. CJ1-Rusty Schlenk[9] ; 7. 77-Steve Kester[10] ; 8. 27-Ken Hahn[12] ; 9. 17-Jeff Geis[13] ; 10. 5M-Ryan Markham[6] ; 11. 16-Steve Sabo[16] ; 12. 69W-Jeff Warnick[15] ; 13. 30-Nate Potts[8] ; 14. 69R-Doug Baird[17] ; 15. 17X-Dustin Keegan[14] ; 16. 69M-John Mayes Jr.[11] ; 17. 1-Ben Mott[4] ; 18. 101-Chester Fitch[18]

Hard charger: 16-Steve Sabo +5