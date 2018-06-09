Afternoon Showers Bring End to Fremont Speedway Racing

From Brian Liskai

FREMONT, Ohio (June 9, 2018) – Just as cars were heading to the track for hot laps, the skies open up forcing the cancellation of racing on Kistler Engines Night, Saturday, June 9.

Fremont Speedway will be back in action Saturday, June 16 on Fort Ball Pizza Palace Night featuring the Buckeye Outlaw Sprint Series non-wing sprints, Fremont Federal Credit Union 305 Sprints, Burmeister Trophy Dirt Trucks and McCullough Industries Limited Late Models. It is also “meet the drivers night” as several drivers will be under the covered grandstands signing autographs. It is also a point night for the JLH General Contractor FAST 305 Championship Series presented by Engine Pro.

For more information go to www.fremontohspeedway.com or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FremontSpeedway or on Twitter https://twitter.com/FremontSpeedway