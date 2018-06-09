Westbrook and Porter Win Sprint Car During Rochester Knighthawks Night at Ohsweken

From Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (June 8, 2018) – A busy night at Ohsweken Speedway had 126 cars signed in across four divisions as the Rochester Knighthawks Lacrosse Club presented Friday Night Excitement on June 8. A smooth track made for an excellent night of side-by-side racing in both Sprint Car and Stock Car divisions. When the dust settled, it was Dylan Westbrook taking the victory in the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Holly Porter took the win with the Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Logan Shwedyk scored a win in the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock wins and Nick Masi claimed a checkered flag in the HRW Automotive Mini Stock Feature.

KOOL KIDZ-CORR/PAK 360 SPRINT CARS

Curtis Gartly and Stan Zanchin started on the front row for the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car Feature. Zanchin drove to the point in the first two corners, but fourth-starting Dylan Westbrook grabbed the lead by the time the field hit the backstretch. By lap five, Westbrook had already hit lapped traffic, but on lap six made a rare mistake when he drove off the top of turns three and four, allowing Mack DeMan to take the lead and Jim Huppunen to get by as well. On lap seven, Westbrook got back by Huppunen for second before a caution waved on lap eight when Huppunen spun in turn one and Mike Thorne spun simultaneously in turn four.

DeMan held the lead for a lap on the restart before he went off the top in turns one and two, allowing Westbrook to retake the point and Cory Turner to grab the second spot. A lap later, the race was red flagged when Tyler Hendricks endured a violent flip down the backstretch. He was uninjured.

On the restart with 11 laps to go, Turner dove to the inside of Westbrook for a slide job in turn one, but couldn’t break the momentum of the No.47x. A lap later, Mikey Kruchka nosed beside Turner for second, but Turner held the spot.

On lap 14, Westbrook made his way back into traffic and Turner began to close the gap. With five to go, Westbrook tried to pass the lapped car of Dan Nanticoke off turn four, and the two made contact. The incident caused the front end to collapse on Nanticoke’s car and he coasted into turn one just ahead of the leaders and DeMan was unable to avoid the slower car and the two cars collided in an ugly wreck.

After the carnage was cleaned up, Turner attempted another pair of slide jobs to take the lead from Westbrook on the restart, but couldn’t take the top spot. Westbrook drove away from Turner, who surrendered the second spot to Kruchka on lap 19 when he got over the banking in turn three and four. Westbrook’s rear-end broke just as he drove off turn four to the checkered flag, but lasted long enough for him to claim his fourth-straight win this season. Kruchka, Cory Turner, Chris Steele and Ryan Turner rounded out the top-five.

STRICKLAND’S GMC CRATE SPRINT CARS

Dereck Lemyre and Holly Porter started out front of the 24-car field for the Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car 20-lap Feature. Porter jumped out to the early advantage while Lucas Smith grabbed second and Ryan Hunsinger raced forward to third in the opening laps. They raced that way for six laps until the first caution of the race for a Trevor Young spin in turn one.

On the ensuing restart, Porter continued strong and established a 1.9-second advantage over Smith when the race reached halfway. Behind the top two, Shone Evans made his way forward and stole third and fourth, respectively, from Hunsinger and Jesse Costa by lap 11. Porter found her way into traffic on lap 12 which allowed Smith to close the gap. The advantage was reduced to just three car lengths when the top two crossed the line with five laps to go, but Porter navigated the remaining lapped traffic flawlessly while Smith got hung up on a slower car with three laps to go.

The slowdown for Smith was enough for Porter to drive away to her seventh career Crate Sprint Car win at Ohsweken. Evans, Hunsinger and Costa completed the top-five. Rob Neely was the Hard Charger, advancing 12 positions to a 10th-place finish after qualifying via the B-Main.

MIDDLEPORT MECHANICAL THUNDER STOCKS

Aaron Rewutzsky and Donny Lampman started on the front row for the 20-lap Feature that showcased 28 cars in the starting lineup. Lampman led the opening lap before Rewutzsky grabbed the lead while a number of drivers got together behind them on the opening lap, but continued and a caution was avoided. Last week’s winner Ryan Dinning and point leader Dave Bailey both suffered damage and were required to retire to the pit area, at least temporarily, eliminating them from win contention.

Logan Shwedyk used the opening four laps to move his way forward from the eighth starting spot and by lap five tracked down Rewutzsky and took over the top spot. At the halfway mark, Shwedyk had opened a lead of more than two seconds despite having to work through lappws traffic. Shwedyk continued the dominating performance over the final 10 laps to outpace Ryan Beagle, who had an equally impressive driver forward from ninth to score the runner-up finish.

Billy Bleich Jr., Trevor DeBoer and Jim Lampman rounded out the top-five, but were more than four seconds behind the race winner Shwedyk in their own tightly contested battle. Chris Dickie was the hard-charger, advancing 16 positions to a sixth-place finish after winning the B-Main. Of statistical note, Shwedyk’s race time of 6:41.173 fell 0.045 seconds short of Dave Bailey’s 20-lap Thunder Stock track record of 6:41.128.

HRW AUTOMOTIVE MINI STOCKS

Paul Longboat and Jeremy May lined-up on the front row for the 15-lap HRW Automotive Mini Stock Feature. A lap one caution involving Matt Nuell and Kyle Wert prevented Longboat from taking an early lead. On the restart, Tim DeBoer used the outside lane to lead the second lap while Wayde Thorne drove to the outside of Longboat and the two battled side-by-side for second until the second yellow flag at lap four for a spun Jason Dixon.

Thorne took advantage of the ensuing restart and took the lead from DeBoer while Dale Millard drove into third. One lap later, Millard spun in turn one to bring out the second yellow. DeBoer gave Thorne all he could handle on the restart and the two raced side-by-side until DeBoer claimed the point just as Thorne had mechanical problems on lap nine.

A lap 10 restart followied a Jeremy May spin and allowed Nick Masi to use the outside lane to take the lead from DeBoer. Just as DeBoer was fighting for second, the car broke and darted right in turn one to bring out the final yellow, robbing the No.9 of a top-five finish.

The final restart saw Matt Nuell duck to the inside of Masi for the lead. The two drivers battled side-by-side to the checkered flag, with Masi edging Nuell by 0.065 seconds, or less than the nose of the car, for his second win of the season. Dusty DeBoer, Sean Iftody and Tyler Lafantasie rounded out the top-five.

UP NEXT AT OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY

Next Friday, June 15 the Burger Barn presents the Kids Race for the Canadian National Autism Foundation and Wall of Fame Night. Ohsweken Speedway’s Wall of Fame will see five new members inducted, including Fred Carleton, Kaith Dempster, Kelly Hallett, and Ken & Cheryl Pelkie as Ohsweken Speedway celebrates the past, and looks forward to the future during the track’s 23nd season of racing. All four weekly Friday Night Excitement divisions are in action, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Race time is 7:30pm and adult admission is just $14.

OHSWEKEN SPEEDWAY STATISTICAL REPORT

June 8, 2018

Ohsweken, Ontario, Canada

Rochester Knighthawks present Friday Night Excitement

Total Entries – 126

———————————————————–

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars (21 Entries)

A-Feature (20 laps – No Time)

Finish. Number Name (Starting Position)

1. 47x Dylan Westbrook (4); 2. 0 Mikey Kruchka (7); 3. 97 Cory Turner (8); 4. 80 Chris Steele (3); 5. 91 Ryan Turner (10); 6. 22 Shawn Sliter (14); 7. 9 Steve Lyons (12); 8. 27z Stan Zanchin (2); 9. 43 Scott Sherk (13); 10. 55 Mike Thorne (11); 11. 6 Curtis Gartly (1); 12. 0c Cole MacDonald (20); 13. 21 John Burbridge Jr. (18); 14. 9b Scott Burke (19); 15. DNF 5c Conor Mahoney (15); 16. DNF 17x Mack DeMan (5); 17. DNF 14h Jim Huppunen (6); 18. DNF 15 Dan Nanticoke (17); 19. DNF 38 Tyler Hendricks (9); 20. DNF 90 Travis Cunningham (16); 21. 11 Jamie Turner (21)

A-Feature Lap Leaders – Dylan Westbrook 1-20

Hard Charger – Cole MacDonald +8 (20th to 12th)

Lucas Oil Products Heat Race No.1 (8 laps – 1:57.521)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 14h Jim Huppunen, Fenwick, ON (3); 2. 80 Chris Steele, St. Catharines, ON (4); 3. 17x Mack DeMan, Mississauga, ON (7); 4. 91 Ryan Turner, Caistor Centre, ON (5); 5. 22 Shawn Sliter, Port Colborne, ON (6); 6. 21 John Burbridge Jr., St. Williams, ON (2); 7. 0c Cole MacDonald, Waterdown, ON (1)

Creative Edge Signs & Graphics Heat Race No.2 (8 laps – No Time)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 47x Dylan Westbrook, Scotland, ON (2); 2. 6 Curtis Gartly, Thamsford, ON (5); 3. 27z Stan Zanchin, Fort Erie, ON (3); 4. 9 Steve Lyons, Carlisle, ON (4); 5. 55 Mike Thorne, Caledonia, ON (7); 6. DNF 90 Travis Cunningham, Grimsby, ON (6); 7. DNF 11 Jamie Turner, Caistor Centre, ON (1)

Creative Edge Signs & Graphics Heat Race No.3 (8 laps – No Time)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 97 Cory Turner, Caistor Centre, ON (1); 2. 0 Mikey Kruchka, Hamilton, ON (6); 3. 38 Tyler Hendricks, Pain Court, ON (2); 4. 43 Scott Sherk, Port Colborne, ON (4); 5. 5c Conor Mahoney, Waterdown, ON (5); 6. 15 Dan Nanticoke, Ohsweken, ON (3); 7. 9b Scott Burke, Charing Cross, ON (7)

Ackland Insurance “Top Gun” Award ($150): Mikey Kruchka

———————————————————–

Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars (33 entries)

A-Feature (20 laps – No Time)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 1 Holly Porter (2); 2. 49L Lucas Smith (5); 3. 87x Shone Evans (10); 4. 52 Jesse Costa (3); 5. 43h Ryan Hunsinger (4); 6. 56 Dereck Lemyre (1); 7. 81 AJ Lewis (15); 8. 88h Josh Hansen (6); 9. 08 Steven Beckett (9); 10. 74 Rob Neely (22); 11. 29 Liam Martin (12); 12. 4 Hannah Ferrell (14); 13. 7 Caleb Wood (20); 14. 49h Jerry Hill (7); 15. 68 Aaron Turkey (19); 16. 5d Jacob Dykstra (16); 17. 12 Brad Herron (13); 18. 1eh Paul Klager (8); 19. 5 DJ Christie (11); 20. 70 Baily Heard (23); 21. 38 Derek Miller (18); 22. 19 Brandon Murrell (21); 23. 51 Trevor Young (24); 24. DNF 9 Paul Ballantyne (17)

A-Feature Lap Leaders – Holly Porter 1-20

Hard Charger – Rob Neely +12 (22nd to 10th)

Lucas Oil Products Heat Race No.1 (8 laps – Top 6 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 49L Lucas Smith, Brantford, ON (2); 2. 52 Jesse Costa, St. Thomas, ON (5); 3. 08 Steven Beckett, Fonthill, ON (3); 4. 5d Jacob Dykstra, Port Colborne, ON (1); 5. 49h Jerry Hill, Hagersville, ON (8); 6. 38 Derek Miller, Ohsweken, ON (4); 7. 68 Aaron Turkey, Ohsweken, ON (7); 8. 19 Brandon Murrell, Gores Landing, ON (10); 9. 7 Caleb Wood, London, ON (11); 10. 51 Trevor Young, Ancaster, ON (9); 11. DNF 9c Brian Nanticoke, Ohsweken, ON (6)

Klotz Automotive Heat Race No.2 (8 laps – Top 6 Transfer – 2:08.473)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 88h Josh Hansen, Beamsville, ON (2); 2. 43h Ryan Hunsinger, Stouffville, ON (4); 3. 87x Shone Evans, Scotland, ON (3); 4. 5 DJ Christie, Beachville, ON (5); 5. 12 Brad Herron, Waterford, ON (6); 6. 4 Hannah Ferrell, Vanessa, ON (8); 7. 22jr Al Gilletta Jr., St. Catharines, ON (1); 8. 8mk Matt Hill, Ohsweken, ON (7); 9. 74 Rob Neely, Rockwood, ON (10); 10. 3b Blaine Barrow, Welland, ON (9); 11. 69 Josh Hill, Six Nations, ON (11)

Creative Edge Signs & Graphics Heat Race No.3 (8 laps – Top 6 Transfer – 2:02.355)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 56 Dereck Lemyre, Hamilton, ON (3); 2. 1 Holly Porter, Delhi, ON (7); 3. 1eh Paul Klager, Beamsville, ON (5); 4. 29 Liam Martin, Binbrook, ON (4); 5. 9 Paul Ballantyne, Brantford, ON (1); 6. 81 AJ Lewis, Stoney Creek, ON (8); 7. 99 Michael Bell, Hagersville, ON (2); 8. 18x Davey Boughton, Carlisle, ON (6); 9. 70 Baily Heard, Niagara Falls, ON (9); 10. 3 Lofton Schuts, Oakland, ON (11); 11. 17 Joshua Giroldi, Beachville, ON (10)

B-Feature 1 (12 laps – Top 6 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 68 Aaron Turkey (2); 2. 7 Caleb Wood (3); 3. 19 Brandon Murrell (1); 4. 74 Rob Neely (7); 5. 70 Baily Heard (9); 6. 51 Trevor Young (11); 7. 3 Lofton Schuts (10); 8. 69 Josh Hill (14); 9. 99 Michael Bell (4); 10. 22jr Al Gilletta Jr. (6); 11. 17 Joshua Giroldi (13); 12. 3b Blaine Barrow (12); 13. 18x Davey Boughton (8); 14. DNS 8mk Matt Hill (5); 15. DNS 9c Brian Nanticoke (15)

Ackland Insurance “Top Gun” Award ($100): Holly Porter

———————————————————–

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks (30 entries)

A-Feature (20 laps – 6:41.173)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 53 Logan Shwedyk (8); 2. 84rk Ryan Beagle (9); 3. 108 Billy Bleich Jr. (16); 4. 23 Trevor DeBoer (13); 5. 28 Jim Lampman (11); 6. 1 Chris Dickie (22); 7. 46 Kevin Pauls (3); 8. 4 Aaron Rewutzsky (1); 9. 25 Ken Sargent (12); 10. 11 Brian Teeple (5); 11. 63 Brandon Crumbie (4); 12. 24 Blake Bomberry Jr. (6); 13. 26 Mike Ferguson (18); 14. 40 Jay Liverance (23); 15. 52 Tony Fraser (25); 16. 72 Bill Podwinski (21); 17. 777x Chase Hess (27); 18. 38 Terry Martin (28); 19. 28D Donny Lampman (2); 20. DNF 79 Christopher Hale (7); 21. DNF 13 Kacey Huffman (24); 22. DNF 72T Tanner Pdowinski (20); 23. DNF 37h Rob Hoskins (10); 24. DNF 21x Mark Bazuin (17); 25. 49 Dave Bailey (19); 26. DNF 8 Ryan Dinning (15); 27. DNS 2 Lee Winger (14); 28. DNS 19J James Marr (26)

A-Feature Lap Leaders – Donny Lampman 1; Aaron Rewutzsky 2-4; Logan Shwedyk 5-20

Hard Charger – Chris Dickie +16 (22nd to 6th)

Lucas Oil Products Heat Race No.1 (8 laps – Top 7 Transfer – 2:44.802)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 79 Christopher Hale (10); 2. 46 Kevin Pauls (4); 3. 11 Brian Teeple (6); 4. 24 Blake Bomberry Jr. (7); 5. 4 Aaron Rewutzsky (1); 6. 28D Donny Lampman (3); 7. 63 Brandon Crumbie (5); 8. 40 Jay Liverance (9); 9. DNF 777x Chase Hess (8); 10. DNS 3c Devon Bacher (2)

Caledonia Auto Supply Heat Race No.2 (8 laps – Top 7 Transfer – 2:38.250)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 84rk Ryan Beagle (2); 2. 53 Logan Shwedyk (1); 3. 37h Rob Hoskins (3); 4. 23 Trevor DeBoer (6); 5. 28 Jim Lampman (4); 6. 25 Ken Sargent (5); 7. 2 Lee Winger (7); 8. 13 Kacey Huffman (8); 9. 52 Tony Fraser (9); 10. 1 Chris Dickie (10)

Miska Trailer Factory Heat Race No.3 (8 laps – Top 7 Transfer – 2:45.744)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 49 Dave Bailey (5); 2. 108 Billy Bleich Jr. (2); 3. 8 Ryan Dinning (1); 4. 21x Mark Bazuin (3); 5. 26 Mike Ferguson (4); 6. 72 Bill Podwinski (8); 7. 72T Tanner Podwinski (6); 8. 6r Jeff Ruelufs (7); 9. 19J James Marr (9)

B-Feature 1 (8 laps – Top 7 Transfer – 2:42.144)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 1 Chris Dickie (6); 2. 40 Jay Liverance (3); 3. 13 Kacey Huffman (4); 4. 52 Tony Fraser (5); 5. 19J James Marr (8); 6. 777x Chase Hess (2); 7. 38 Terry Martin (9); 8. 6r Jeff Ruelufs (7); 9. DNS 3c Devon Bacher (1)

———————————————————–

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks (42 entries)

A-Feature (15 laps – No TIme)

Finish. # Name (Starting Position)

1. 222 Nick Masi (17); 2. 2 Matt Nuell (10); 3. 23 Dusty DeBoer (21); 4. 15 Sean Iftody (16); 5. 96T Tyler Lafantasie (20); 6. 66 Jon Janssens (19); 7. 19 Kyle Wert (5); 8. 21 Jonathan Ayrton (15); 9. 6x Mike Sarantakos (13); 10. 3 Dale Millard (9); 11. 96 Brian Crosgrove (24); 12. 16J Jeremy May (2); 13. 32 Gillian Hils (22); 14. 188 Paul Longboat (1); 15. 69 Rob Twitchett (3); 16. 16 Fabio Olivieri (23); 17. 93 Andy Ryckman (7); 18. 79 Steve Miller (26); 19. 05 Dave Goodacre (27); 20. DNF 13 Bobby Tolton (18); 21. DNF 60 Martin Schroeder (12); 22. DNF 9 Tim DeBoer (6); 23. DNF 177 Tim Jamieson (25); 24. DNF 46 Wayde Thorne (11); 25. DNF 63 Dave Crumbie (14); 26. DNF 26 Tim Nuell (4); 27. DNF 155 Dustin Longboat (28); 28. DNF 6 Jason Dixon (8)

A-Feature Lap Leaders – Paul Longboat 1; Tim DeBoer 2-4, 8-10; Wayde Thorne 5-7; Nick Masi 11-15

Hard Charger – Dusty DeBoer +18 (21st to 3rd)

Lucas Oil Products Heat Race No.1 (6 laps – Top 5 Transfer – 2:18.554)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 188 Paul Longboat (5); 2. 16J Jeremy May (7); 3. 26 Tim Nuell (10); 4. 69 Rob Twitchett (9); 5. 19 Kyle Wert (11); 6. 177 Tim Jamieson (1); 7. 88 Aidan Nigh (3); 8. 1 Jason Tolton (2); 9. 11 Mike Giberson (8); 10. 517 Cody Sommerville (4); 11. 05 Dave Goodacre (6)

Caledonia Auto Supply Heat Race No.2 (6 laps – Top 5 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 2 Matt Nuell (7); 2. 9 Tim DeBoer (1); 3. 93 Andy Ryckman (2); 4. 3 Dale Millard (6); 5. 6 Jason Dixon (4); 6. 96 Brian Crosgrove (9); 7. 16 Fabio Olivieri (3); 8. 54 Christopher French (10); 9. 13m Daniel McKay (5); 10. DNF 01 Tristan Da Silva (8)

Miska Trailer Factory Heat Race No.3 (6 laps – Top 5 Transfer – 2:12.537)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 46 Wayde Thorne (1); 2. 63 Dave Crumbie (5); 3. 6x Mike Sarantakos (3); 4. 21 Jonathan Ayrton (6); 5. 60 Martin Schroeder (2); 6. 23 Dusty DeBoer (7); 7. 32 Gillian Hils (4); 8. 79 Steve Miller (10); 9. 17 Mike Taylor (9); 10. 64 Doug Erskine (8)

O’Neil’s Farm Equipment Heat Race No.4 (6 laps – Top 5 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 222 Nick Masi (2); 2. 15 Sean Iftody (1); 3. 66 Jon Janssens (5); 4. 13 Bobby Tolton (3); 5. 96T Tyler Lafantasie (8); 6. 10 Ben Buchwald (4); 7. 8 Barry Westman (6); 8. 4 Mark Thorne (10); 9. 155 Dustin Longboat (9); 10. 265 Mike Evers (7)

B-Feature 1 (8 laps – Top 4 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 23 Dusty DeBoer (7); 2. 16 Fabio Olivieri (4); 3. 177 Tim Jamieson (1); 4. 05 Dave Goodacre (3); 5. 54 Christopher French (6); 6. 11e Jeff Elsliger (12); 7. 265 Mike Evers (10); 8. 17 Mike Taylor (8); 9. DNF 01 Tristan Da Silva (5); 10. DNF 4 Mark Thorne (11); 11. DNF 10 Ben Buchwald (9); 12. DNS 88 Aidan Nigh (2)

B-Feature 2 (8 laps – Top 4 Transfer – No Time)

Finish. # Name, Hometown (Starting Position)

1. 32 Gillian Hils (6); 2. 96 Brian Crosgrove (5); 3. 79 Steve Miller (8); 4. 155 Dustin Longboat (10); 5. 8 Barry Westman (9); 6. 1 Jason Tolton (1); 7. 11 Mike Giberson (3); 8. 64 Doug Erskine (7); 9. 13m Daniel McKay (4); 10. DNS 517 Cody Sommerville (2)