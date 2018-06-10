Jim Siegel Ends Year-Long Win Drought With a Victory at Lincoln Speedway

From Bill Meyer

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (June 9, 2018) – Jim Siegel and the fans finally got a win Saturday night at Lincoln Speedway.

After six straight weeks of rain-outs the fans got a win by being treated to some good old racing Saturday night. And for New Oxford’s Jim Siegel, he finally got a win after a year-long drought by winning the 25-lap $4,000-to-win 410 sprint feature.

Fourth-starting Siegel chased down pole-sitter and race-long leader Landon Myers of York to be in position to take advantage of an eighth lap caution restart to take the lead. The third-generation racer then had six-time champ Brian Montieth get to second place just as he grabbed the lead and held him off through the first half the race.

But before Montieth could make a serious bid for the lead, along came seventh-starting Freddie Rahmer who passed Montieth for second just prior to the halfway mark.

Rahmer closed and began trying to slip under and then around Siegel while racing through lapped traffic as the laps wound down.

With five laps to go Rahmer got his nose under Siegel exiting the fourth turn. But Siegel held his ground and closed the door on Rahmer heading into the second turn.

Siegel then drove flawlessly through lapped traffic the final laps to record his first win anywhere since September 2016. Siegel took the checkered 1.22 seconds ahead of Rahmer for his 14th career win at the Pigeon Hills oval.

11th-starting Alan Krimes got by a failing Montieth sprinter on the final lap to finish third. Montieth held on for fourth, and Tim Glatfelter fifth.

Completing the top-10 were Cory Haas, 19th-starting Chad Trout, Kyle Moody, Glenndon Forsythe, and Anthony Macri.

Heats for the 27 410 Sprinters were won by Myers, Cole Young, and Dwayne Gutshall, with Trout winning the consolation.

Jeff Halligan represented the 358 sprint division well by leading all 25-lap of the special 360/358 Sprint Challenge. Halligan drove the Hammaker No.66 out front at the drop of the green from his outside front row starting spot and survived a crash-marred early portion of the event and then held off sprint car veteran Lucas Wolfe the final laps to record the win.

It was Halligan’s second win of the year at Lincoln and the seventh of his career.

Wolfe was second, followed by polesitter Chris Arnold, Troy Wagaman, Jr., and Chandler Leiby.

Completing the top-10 were Curt Michael, Cody Fletcher, Kevin Nagy, Ashley Cappetta, and Tyler Walton.

Heats for the 40 360/358 Challenge sprinters were won by Michael, Dylan Norris, Arnold, and Wagaman. Twin Consolations were won by Adam Carberry and Bryn Gohn.

Next Saturday night, June 16th, Lincoln Speedway will try again to run the 15TH ANNUAL WELDON STERNER MEMORIAL for the 410 Sprints ($3,500 to win), along with the 358 Sprints, and Mid-Atlantic Modifieds.

Competition Pit gates will open at 5 PM, Spectator Pit Admission & General Admission gates will open at 5:30 PM. Hot laps will get underway at 7 PM, with time trials getting underway at 7:30 PM.

Next Saturday night, June 16th, Lincoln Speedway will try again to run the 15TH ANNUAL WELDON STERNER MEMORIAL for the 410 Sprints ($3,500 to win), along with the 358 Sprints, and Mid-Atlantic Modifieds.

Competition Pit gates will open at 5 PM, Spectator Pit Admission & General Admission gates will open at 5:30 PM. Hot laps will get underway at 7 PM, with time trials getting underway at 7:30 PM.

RACE RESULTS

Saturday, June 9, 2018

LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

Abbottstown, PA

LAWRENCE CHEVROLET 410 SPRINTS

410 Sprint Feature Finish (25 Laps) – 1. 59-Jim Siegel ($4,000); 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 87-Alan Krimes; 4. 21-Brian Montieth; 5. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 6. 39-Cory Haas; 7. 1X-Chad Trout; 8. 99M-Kyle Moody; 9. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 10. 39M-Anthony Macri; 11. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 12. 15-Adam Wilt; 13. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 14. 21X-Austin Hogue; 15. 19-Landon Myers; 16. 21T-Scott Fisher; 17. 17-Cole Young; 18. 4R-Chase Dietz; 19. 16-Matt Campbell; 20. 73B-Brett Michalski; 21. 53-Jesse Attard; 22. 86-Steve Storrie; 23. 90-Jordon Givler (DNF); 24. 74-Dwayne Gutshall (DNF). No Time

Lap Leaders – Landon Myers (1-7), Jim Siegel (8-25)

410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 19-Landon Myers; 2. 59-Jim Siegel; 3. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 4. 99M-Kyle Moody; 5. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 6. 86-Steve Storrie; 7. 90-Jordon Givler; DNS – 49H-Bradley Howard, 10-Zach Eucalano. Time – 2:30.687

410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 17-Cole Young; 2. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 3. 21-Brian Montieth; 4. 87-Alan Krimes; 5. 21T-Scott Fisher; 6. 16-Matt Campbell; 7. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 8. 4R-Chase Dietz; 9. 1*-Tim Wagaman. Time – 2:31.141

410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 74-Dwayne Gutshall; 2. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 3. 15-Adam Wilt; 4. 39-Cory Haas; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri; 6. 73B-Brett Michalski; 7. 1X-Chad Trout; 8. 21X-Austin Hogue; 9. 53-Jesse Attard. Time – 2:34.436

410 Sprint Consolation Finish (10 laps/6 to qualify) – 1. 1X-Chad Trout; 2. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 3. 21X-Austin Hogue; 4. 4R-Chase Dietz; 5. 90-Jordon Givler; 6. 53-Jesse Attard; 7. 1*-Tim Wagaman; 8. 10-Zach Eucalano (DNF); 9. 49H-Bradley Howard (DNF). Time – 2:31.966

360/358 SPRINT CHALLENGE

360/358 Sprint Challenge Feature Finish (25 Laps) – 1. 66-Jeff Halligan ($1,500); 2. 5W-Lucas Wolfe; 3. 23-Chris Arnold; 4. 19-Troy Wagaman, Jr.; 5. 119-Chandler Leiby; 6. 5G-Curt Michael; 7. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 8. 45-Kevin Nagy; 9. 89-Ashley Cappetta; 10. 14T-Tyler Walton; 11. 63-Josh Weller; 12. 59-Steve Wilbur; 13. 12-Brent Shearer; 14. 22-Bryn Gohn; 15. 83-Larry McVay; 16. 67W-Justin Whittal (DNF); 17. 9-Dalton Dietrich (DNF); 18. 4-Jimmy Stitzel (DNF); 19. 28P-Eric Parker (DNF); 20. 35-Chad Layton (DNF); 21. 5Q-Ryan Quackenbush (DNF); 22. 42E-Eddie Strada (DNF); 23. 44-Dylan Norris (DNF); 24. 47-Adam Carberry (DNF); 25. 27-Dave Brown (DNF). No Time

Lap Leaders – Jeff Halligan (1-25)

360/358 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/4 to qualify) – 1. 5G-Curt Michael; 2. 27-Dave Brown; 3. 5Q-Ryan Quackenbush; 4. 12-Brent Shearer; 5. 47-Adam Carberry; 6. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 7. 1W-Eric Tomacek (DNF); 8. 7-Ed Aiken (DNF); 9. 45-Chuck Hebing (DNF); DNS – 97-Brie Hershey. Time – 2:31.22

360/358 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/4 to qualify) – 1. 44-Dylan Norris; 2. 35-Chad Layton; 3. 4-Jimmy Stitzel; 4. 119-Chandler Leiby; 5. 45-Kevin Nagy; 6. 67W-Justin Whittal; 7. 7X-Steve Buckwalter; 8. 5-Tim Wagaman; 9. 8C-Brian Carber; 10. 21T-Scott Fisher. Time – 2:29.94

360/358 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/4 to qualify) – 1. 23-Chris Arnold; 2. 5W-Lucas Wolfe; 3. 66A-Cody Fletcher; 4. 59-Steve Wilbur; 5. 83-Larry McVay; 6. 22-Bryn Gohn; 7. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle; 8. 14T-Tyler Walton; 9. 5A-Zachary Allman; 10. 28-Matt Findley (DNF). Time – 2:31.28

360/358 Sprint Heat Four Finish (10 laps/4 to qualify) – 1. 19-Troy Wagaman, Jr.; 2. 28-Eric Parker; 3. 66-Jeff Halligan; 4. 42-Eddie Strada; 5. 89C-Ashley Cappetta; 6. 11-Greg Plank; 7. 706-Mark Sasso; 8. 89Robbie Stillwagon; 9. 63-Josh Weller; DNS – 27G-Jay Galloway. No Time

360/358 Sprint Consolation One Finish (10 laps/4 to qualify) – 1. 47-Adam Carberry; 2. 45N-Kevin Nagy; 3. 67W-Justin Whittal; 4. 9-Dalton Dietrich; 5. 8C-Brian Carber; 6. 5-Tim Wagaman; 7. 21T-Scott Fisher (DNF); 8. 7X-Steve Buckwalter (DNF); DNS – 1W-Eric Tomecek, 7-Ed Aikin, 45-Chuck Hebing, 97-Brie Hershey. No Time

360/358 Sprint Consolation Two Finish (10 laps/4 to qualify) – 1. 22-Bryn Gohn; 2. 89C-Ashley Cappetta; 3. 83-Larry McVay; 4. 14T-Tyler Walton; 5. 63-Josh Weller; 6. 11-Greg Plank; 7. 89-Robbie Stillwagon; 8. 706-Mark Sasso; 9. 5A-Zachary Allman; 10. 27G-Jay Galloway; 11. 19D-Wyatt Hinkle (DNF); 12. 28-Matt Findley (DNF). No Time