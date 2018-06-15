Sherrell Wire-To-Wire at Creek County

From USAC

SAPULPA, Ok. (June 14, 2018) — Matt Sherrell of Owasso, Okla. led all 25 laps to win Thursday night’s USAC Wingless Sprints Oklahoma feature at Creek County Speedway. He was followed at the checkered flag by Ty Hulsey, David Stephenson, Craig Carroll and Tim Kent. Danny Smith, despite a 17th-place finish Thursday, continues to lead the series standings going into a July 14 race at Wichita, Kans.

USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA SPRINT CAR RACE RESULTS: June 14, 2018 – Sapulpa, Oklahoma – Creek County Speedway

FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Matt Sherrell (#22x Collins), 2. Craig Carroll (#24C Risley), 3. Casey Wills (#31 Wills), 4. Robert Sellers (#21C Cothern), 5. Cody Jarvis (#18J Jarvis), 6. Joshua Tyre (#32T Abrams), 7. Brian McClelland (#2E Entze), 8. Justin Dunn (#19 Dunn). NT

SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Johnny Kent (#55 Kent), 2. David Stephenson (#22 Stephenson), 3. Alex DeCamp (#84 DeCamp), 4. Andrew Deal (#15D Deal), 5. Brett Wilson (#53 Wilson), 6. Cameron Hagin (#5 Hagin), 7. Waylon Weaver (#911 Weaver), 8. Danny Smith (#5$ Smith). NT

THIRD HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Ty Hulsey (#24H Risley), 2. Chance Morton (#7M Morton), 3. Tim Kent (#79 Kent), 4. Bailey Hughes (#777 Hughes), 5. Michael Tyre II (#11 Tyre), 6. Grant Wresche (#13 Wresche), 7. Noah Gass (#20G Gass), 8. Kyle Clark (#9$ Clark), 9. Noah Harris (#20 Lewis). NT

B FEATURE: (12 laps) 1. Wilson, 2. Gass, 3 Hagin, 4. J.Tyre, 5. Smith, 6. Clark, 7. Wresche, 8. Weaver, 9. McClelland, 10. Dunn, 11. Harris, 12. Ryan Dean (#51 Dean), 13. Grady Chandler (#5F McGuire). NT

FEATURE: (25 laps) 1. Matt Sherrell, 2. Ty Hulsey, 3. David Stephenson, 4. Craig Carroll, 5. Tim Kent, 6. Casey Wills, 7. Cameron Hagin, 8. Andrew Deal, 9. Brett Wilson, 10. Kyle Clark, 11. Johnny Kent, 12. Joshua Tyre, 13. Grant Wresche, 14. Michael Tyre II, 15. Cody Jarvis, 16. Alex DeCamp, 17. Danny Smith, 18. Noah Gass, 19. Robert Sellers, 20. Bailey Hughes. NT

**Bailey Hughes flipped on lap 1 of the feature. Robert Sellers flipped on the lap 1 restart in the feature.

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-25 Sherrell.

NEW USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA POINTS: 1-Smith-646, 2-Wilson-631, 3-Clark-625, 4-Carroll-606, 5-Tyre II-584, 6-Hagin-574, 7-J.Kent-555, 8-Wills-550, 9-Wresche-496, 10-Hulsey-476.

NEXT USAC WINGLESS SPRINTS OKLAHOMA SPRINT CAR RACE: July 14 – Wichita, KS – 81 Speedway