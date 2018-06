GAS CITY, Ind. (June 15, 2018) — Clinton Boyles won the Jack and Jiggs Classic Friday night at Gas City I-69 Speedway. Garrett Aitken, Shane Cottle, Dallas Hewitt, and Shane Cockrum rounded out the top five.

During sprint car action Tom Davies took a wild flip in turn one. Davies was transported to Lutheran Hospital in Fort Wayne where he is awake and alert according to his daughter via and update from Gas City officials.