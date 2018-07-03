Danny Dietrich Tops Kyle Larson for PA Speedweek Victory at Lincoln

From Bill Meyer

ABBOTTSTOWN, Pa. (July 2, 2018) – Danny Dietrich did it again.

Dietrich came from his 5th starting spot to race-down pole-sitter and race-long NASCAR racer Kyle Larson with 10 laps to go, took the lead, and won his 2nd 2018 Pennsylvania Sprint Speedweek show at Lincoln Speedway Monday night.

Larson, fresh off his wild 2nd place NASCAR run the day before at Chicagoland Speedway, started on the pole for the 30-lap feature after setting second-quick time in time trials and finished second in his heat. Larson took the lead at the drop of the green over outside frontrow starter Lucas Wolfe.

Larson maintained a two-second lead as he headed into lapped traffic on the eighth lap as Rico Abreu, who started fourth, got around Wolfe for the runner-up spot.

But Dietrich was on the move from his fifth-starting spot and got third place from Wolfe on lap 11 and then second place on lap 14 as they continued the non-stop hectic pace through lapped traffic.

Dietrich cut the lead to under one second by the 18th lap and closed on Larson’s Bumper as they completed the 19th lap.

Dietrich made his move on the 20th lap by slipping under Larson in the third and fourth turns and led the 20-lap.

Speedweek Series point leader suddenly stopped in turn two with frontend damage before Dietrich and Larson could complete the 21st lap.

Dietrich now led Larson, Abreu, Wolfe, and Ryan Smith for the restart with nine laps to go.

Then it was a battle of styles the rest of the way as Dietrich hugged the inside guardrail while Larson flirted with the outside guardrail.

Suddenly the action stopped with five laps to go as defend Lincoln Speedway Champion Brian Montieth, who was running close to the top-five most of the race, hit the wall in turns one and two and flipped to bring out the red flag on the 26th lap. Montieth was okay.

So now it was a five lap shootout. And the leaders continued where they left off with Larson high, and Dietrich low.

Dietrich held on the rest of the way to take the checkered 1.25-seconds ahead of Larson for his fourth Lincoln win of 2018, and the 42nd of his career to put him into a tie for seventh-place all time with Cris Eash.

Abreu held off Wolfe in a torrid battle for third place. Ryan Smith rounded out the top-five.

Completing the top-10 were Chad Trout, Gerard McIntyre, Jr., Cory Haas, Greg Hodnett, and Kasey Kahne.

Sprint heats were won by Dietrich, Abreu, Kahne, and Smith, with Jim Siegel winning the consolation.

Fast time in time trials for the 38-car 410 Sprint field was set by Chad Trout with a one-lap time of 13.922-seconds (96.969 MPH).

Steve Wilbur passed polesitter and race-long leader Billy Brian, Jr. on the 16 and raced away to the win in the 20-lap wingless super sportsman feature. Steve Drevicki finished third, Joey Biasi fourth, and Carmen Perigo fifth.

Heats for the 23 Wingless Super Sportsman on hand were won by Drevicki, Craig Perigo, and Biasi.

Lincoln Speedway back into action Saturday night, July 7th, with a special 358 Sprint event – the “K1 RaceGear 358 Sprint Summer Series” and the 6/23 Feature Make-up. In addition, the 600 Xcel Modifieds and Street Stocks will be on hand. Competition Pit gates will open at 5 PM, Spectator Pit Admission & General Admission gates will open at 5:30 PM. Hot laps will get underway at 7 PM, with time trials getting underway at 7:30 PM.

To get all the latest news, results, schedule changes and rule changes, visit Lincoln Speedway’s website at http://www.lincolnspeedway.com to stay up-to-date on all the action or pending weather conditions at Central Pennsylvania’s “Premier” Saturday night race track – The Fabulous Lincoln Speedway.

RACE RESULTS

Monday, July 2, 2018

LINCOLN SPEEDWAY

Abbottstown, PA

PENNSYLVANIA SPEEDWEEK (Race 4 of 10)

Lawrence Chevrolet 410 Sprints

410 Sprint Feature (30 Laps) – 1. 48-Danny Dietrich ($7,000); 2. 57-Kyle Larson; 3. 24R-Rico Abreu; 4. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 5. 59W-Ryan Smith; 6. 1X-Chad Trout; 7. 07-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 8. 39-Cory Haas; 9. 27-Greg Hodnett; 10. 4K-Kasey Kahne; 11. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 12. 87-Alan Krimes; 13. 39B-Christopher Bell; 14. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 15. 15-Adam Wilt; 16. 39M-Anthony Macri; 17. 3-James McFadden; 18. 4P-Parker Price Miller; 19. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss; 20. 59-Jim Siegel; 21. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 22. 21-Brian Montieth (DNF); 23. 44-Trey Starks (DNF); 24. 88-Brandon Rahmer (DNF). No Time

Lap Leaders – Kyle Larson (1-20), Danny Dietrich (21-30)

410 Sprint Heat One Finish (10 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 48-Danny Dietrich; 2. 21-Brian Montieth; 3. 07-Gerard McIntyre, Jr.; 4. 1X-Chad Trout; 5. 3-James McFadden; 6. 4R-Chase Dietz; 7. 88-Brandon Rahmer; 8. 73B-Brett Michalski; 9. 97-Mitchell Wormall; 10. 53-Jessie Attard (DNF). No Time

410 Sprint Heat Two Finish (10 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 24-Rico Abreu; 2. 57-Kyle Larson; 3. 15-Adam Wilt; 4. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss; 5. 39B-Christopher Bell; 6. 59-Jim Siegel; 7. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe; 8. 21t-Scott Fisher; 9. 11-Greg Plank; 10. 1*-Tim Wagaman (DNF). Time – 2:32.608

410 Sprint Heat Three Finish (10 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 4K-Kasey Kahne; 2. 39-Cory Haas; 3. 24-Lucas Wolfe; 4. 4P-Parker Price Miller; 5. 39M-Anthony Macri; 6. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 7. 14-Tony Stewart; 8. 5-Tyler Ross; 9. 99M-Kyle Moody. Time – 2:37.493

410 Sprint Heat Four Finish (10 laps/5 to qualify) – 1. 59W-Ryan Smith; 2. 27-Greg Hodnett; 3. 55K-Robbie Kendall; 4. 44-Trey Starks; 5. 87-Alan Krimes; 6. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 7. 33-Jared Esh; 8. 5T-Tyler Reeser; 9. 3B-Randy Baughman. Time – 2:37.514

410 Sprint B-Main Finish (10 laps/4 to qualify) – 1. 59-Jim Siegel; 2. 51-Freddie Rahmer; 3. 69-Tim Glatfelter; 4.

Time Trial Results – 1. 1X-Chad Trout, 13.922-seconds (96.969 MPH); 2. 57-Kyle Larson, 13.929; 3. 24-Lucas Wolfe, 13.933; 4. 44-Trey Starks, 13.967; 5. 48-Danny Dietrich, 14.040; 6. 24R-Rico Abreu, 14.046; 7. 4-Kasey Kahne, 14.062; 8. 59W-Ryan Smith, 14.087; 9. 07-Gerard McIntyre, Jr., 14.115; 10. 15-Adam Wilt, 14.145; 11. 4-Parker Price Miller, 14.167; 12. 27-Greg Hodnett, 14.201; 13. 21-Brian Montieth, 14.211; 14. 3Z-Brock Zearfoss, 14.236; 15. 39M-Anthony Macri, 14.245; 16. 55K-Robbie Kendall, 14.282; 17. 3-James McFadden, 14.311; 18. 59-Jim Siegel, 14.313; 19. 39-Cory Haas, 14.316; 20. 87-Alan Krimes, 14.332; 21. 4R-Chase Dietz, 14.377; 22. 39-Christopher Bell, 14.447; 23. 51-Freddie Rahmer, 14.455; 24. 69-Tim Glatfelter, 14.459; 25. 88-Brandon Rahmer, 14.473; 26. 2W-Glenndon Forsythe, 14.477; 27. 99M-Kyle Moody, 14.514; 28. 33-Jared Esh, 14.535; 29. 53-Jessie Attard, 14.564; 30. 1*-Tim Wagaman, 14.612; 31. 5-Tyler Ross, 14.624; 32. 5T-Tyler Reeser, 14.779; 33. 73B-Brett Michalski, 14.900; 34. 21T-Scott Fisher, 14.931; 35. 14-Tony Stewart, 14.964; 36. 3B-Randy Bachman, 14.984; 37. 97-Mitchall Wormall, 15.150; 38. 11-Greg Plank, 15.151.

WINGLESS SUPER SPORTSMAN

Sportsman Feature (20 Laps) – 1. 59-Steve Wilbur; 2. 16-Bill Brian, Jr.; 3. 28-Steve Drevicki; 4. B1-Joey Biasi; 5. 93-Carmen Perigo; 6. 17J-Cody Jackson; 7. 1A-Craig Perigo; 8. 93S-Bob Gutshall; 9. 17-Luke Lanker; 10. 05-Steve Weary; 11. 69-Devin Beidle; 12. 16R-Ryan Rutz; 13. 23-Justin Foster; 14. 47-John Winsett; 15. 34-Chuck Landis; 16. 38S-Tom Savage; 17. 888-John Wolf; 18. John Sullivan; 19. 0Z-Len Ozio; 20. 2J-Jason Failor; DNS – 47T, 07, 63, 4. No Timer

Lap Leaders – Bill Brian Jr. (1-15), Steve Wilbur (16-20)

Sportsman Heat Winners – Steve Drevicki, Craig Perigo, Joey Biasi