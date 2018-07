Justin Peck was suspended from World of Outlaws competition on Monday after failing a random drug test. In a penalty announcement from the series and story released by SpeedSport.com the World of Outlaws stated Peck failed a test administered on Thursday July 12, 2018.

Peck is suspended from World of Outlaws competition for 90 days and a $1,000 fine or a 60 day suspension upon completion of terms defined by the series.

