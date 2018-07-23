Ruggles Sweeps CRSA At The Land of Legends

By Toby Lagrange

Malta, NY: The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series headed west to the Land of Legends Raceway Saturday night for a double feature program. With sprinkles in the air, the final checkered flag waved over the wing of Darryl Ruggles in what would be a sweep of the night’s winged warrior action.

Ruggles, who came into the evening as the CRSA/Land of Legends Challenge Series points leader by four points over fellow Land of Legends Raceway track regular Dan Bennett, battled series regular Thomas Radivoy in entertaining fashion for most of the 25-lap A-Main. In the end Ruggles brought home the popular hometown win over Radivoy, Alysha Baye, Jeff Trombley and Billy VanInwegen. The win was worth $1,000 for Ruggles.

Radivoy kicked off the nights activities with a win in the inaugural Maguire Family of Dealerships Dash for Cash. Radivoy crossed the line ahead of Trombley, VanInwegen, Baye, Ruggles and Brandyn Griffin.

The regular 20-Lap A-Main event would see Ruggles once again pass under the checkered flag first, picking up the win over David Ferguson, Jerry Sehn, Griffin and Bay. Heat races for the 22-car field were won by Dalton Herrick, Ruggles and Tyler Cartier.

Following rounds nine and ten of the 2018 season, Jeff Trombley remains the points leader over Thomas Radivoy. Ruggles retains the points leader in the CRSA/Land of Legends Challenge.

The SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment is scheduled to return to action Friday, August 3rd at the Afton Motorsports Park.

Please visit the SuperGen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series online at www.crsasprintcars.com, on Facebook (CRSA Sprints) and on Twitter (@CRSAsprints).

The Super Gen Products with Champion Power Equipment CRSA Sprint Car Series recognizes the following marketing partners for the 2018 season: SuperGen Products, Champion Power Equipment, Hoosier Racing Tire, A-Verdi Storage Containers, Hennessy Wine & Liquor, Kennedy’s Towing, CNY Power Sports, Prestige Pool & Spa, Johnny’s Service Center, Chuck Alessi Plumbing & Heating, Neiger’s Service Center, Just Signs & Designs, Ruggles World of Autobody & Graphics, ProFab Engineering, Magsarus Ignitions, Mike Emhof Motorsports, Maguire Family of Dealerships.

Round #9 – Land of Legends Raceway – A-Main Results (Held Over – 6/23/18) (25 Laps): 1. 48jr.-Darryl Ruggles($1,000), 2. 1q-Thomas Radivoy, 3. 48a-Alysha Bay, 4. 3a-Jeff Trombley, 5. 56-Billy VanInwegen, 6. 75-Brandyn Griffin, 7. 29-Dalton Herrick, 8. 98t-Tyler Jashembowski, 9. 19em-Emily VanInwegen, 10. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr.,11. X-Dan Bennett, 12. 66-Erik Karlsen, 13. 26j-Johnny Kolosek, 14. 23-Tyler Cartier, 15. 42-Jesse Pruchnik, 16. 18c-Dan Craun, 17. 53-Tom Fletcher, 18. 38-Jason Whipple, 19. 4-Tim Smith, 20. m1-Justin Mills, 4t-Matt Tanner(DNS), 9-Josh Pieniazek(DNS).

Round #10 – Land of Legends Raceway – A-Main Results (20 laps): 1. 48jr.-Darryl Ruggles, 2. 45-David Ferguson, 3. 410-Jerry Sehn Jr., 4. 75-Brandyn Griffin, 5. 48a-Alysha Bay, 6. 42-Jesse Pruchnik, 7. 56-Billy VanInwegen, 8. 1q-Thomas Radivoy, 9. 3a-Jeff Trombley, 10. 23-Tyler Cartier, 11. 66-Erik Karlsen, 12. 18c-Dan Craun, 13. X-Dan Bennett, 14. 19em-Emily VanInwegen, 15. 26j-Johnny Kolosek, 16. 4-Tim Smith, 17. 38-Jason Whipple, 18. m1-Justin Mills, 19. 98t-Tyler Jashembowski, 20. 19j-Mike Jackson, 53-Tom Fletcher(DNS), 29-Dalton Herrick(DNS).