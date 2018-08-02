Four divisions highlight Sunday at Angell Park Speedway

By Bryan Gapinski

Sun Prairie, WI Aug. 2—Four divisions highlight “Open Wheel Mania” this Sunday Night Aug. 5 at Angell Park Speedway. The Zimbrick Chevrolet of Sun Prairie Badger Midget Racing Series & POWRi Lucas Oil Regional Midget Series, POWRi Lucas Oil WAR Sprints & Auto Meter Wisconsin wingLESS Sprint Car Series, Badger 600 Micro Series presented by My RacePass, and the Wisconsin Legend Dirt Racing Series,will participate in the fifth of eight race nights at the track this season.

Four-time Badger Champion Scott Hatton holds a forty-one point lead over Kevin Olson heading into the event. Zach Boden currently fifth place in midget points and still in title contention, will try for his fourth 600 micro feature victory of the season. Boden currently trails Jack Vanderboom by seven points micro standings.

Grandstand seating opens at 4:00 pm; practice at 5:30 pm, with racing to follow practice. The “Badger drivers meet & greet”, an opportunity for fans to meet the drivers before the evenings events will take place at the Badger Souvenir trailer at 5:00 pm behind the grandstand.