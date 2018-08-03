FRIDAY’S PA MIDGET WEEK RACE AT LINDA’S RAINED OUT

From USAC

Jonestown, Pennsylvania………(August 3, 2018) Friday’s “Pennsylvania Midget Week” race at Linda’s Speedway has been cancelled following heavy rain Thursday, additional rain Friday morning and a forecast for more rainfall throughout the afternoon. The race will not be rescheduled.

“Pennsylvania Midget Week” continues Saturday night, August 4, at Lanco’s Clyde Martin Memorial Speedway in Newmanstown, Pa. The drivers meeting is scheduled for 6pm with cars hitting the track at 6:30pm.

The fourth annual edition of “Pennsylvania Midget Week” rounds out Sunday, August 5, at BAPS Motor Speedway in York Haven, Pa.