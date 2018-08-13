Jackson Motorplex Featuring Winged and Non-Wing Sprint Cars Friday During New Fashion Pork Night presented by Livewire Printing Company

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (Aug. 13, 2018) – The lights at Jackson Motorplex will be turned back on this Friday for New Fashion Pork Night presented by Livewire Printing Company.

The 4/10-mile oval will host the DeKalb/Asgrow presents the Midwest Power Series by GRP Motorsports 360ci winged sprint cars, Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids and NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc following two dormant weekends.

The Carpet Land Nebraska 360 Sprints and Midwest Sprint Touring Series are co-sanctioning the Midwest Power Series event, which pays $3,000 to win and $400 to start. An average of more than 39 drivers have competed during four previous 360ci winged sprint car shows at Jackson Motorplex this season, including a season-best 47 drivers during the most recent race. Ryan Bickett, Jack Dover, Thomas Kennedy and Dominic Scelzi have each been victorious.

Kaleb Johnson has used a division-leading six top-five finishes to build a 19-point lead in the Heartland Steel RaceSaver sprint cars presented by Wyffels Hybrids championship standings. Shane Fick ranks second with Jacob Hughes only two points back.

Alex Schriever is the only two-race winner in the NSL non-wing sprint cars presented by HitchDoc division this season and that has led him to a 21-point advantage over Clinton Bruns in the championship standings. Brandon Stevenson is third and only 55 points out of the lead.

C&B Operations, LLC will be doing the final bicycle giveaway of the season, providing six bicycles to children during the intermission. Children ages 10-years-old and younger can sign up as they enter the grandstand area.

The pits open at 3:30 p.m. with the main gates opening at 5 p.m. Hot laps are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. with racing to follow.

Tickets are $17 for adults, $12 for seniors ages 62-years-old and older and $5 for students ages 13-years-old to 18-years-old. Children ages 12-years-old and younger get into the main grandstands for free. Pit passes are $35 for adults and $20 for children ages 12-years-old and younger.

