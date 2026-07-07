Summer stretch continues with Anrak Night at the Races Saturday at Placerville Speedway

By Gary Thomas

Placerville, CA…Fast and furious dirt track racing marches on at the El Dorado County Fairgrounds, as Russell Motorsports Inc. presents Anrak Night at the Races this Saturday July 11th.

Placerville Speedway offers affordable Saturday night entertainment and features some of the highest rated track food in California served up at the Speedway Cafe.

Hirst Home Team presents Coors Light/ Coors Banquet Beer Happy Hour and Live Music prior to the races until 6pm. A magician/ juggler will also be on hand to greet fans before the action kicks off.

This Saturday continues a loaded Summer of Berco Building Materials – Hoosier Tires championship auto racing. Thanks to the El Dorado County Fair Association, parking will be free of charge over the next three events.

Anrak Corporation is proud to celebrate over 40 years of business, which continues to be owned and operated as a family business. Anrak is a State of California Certified Small Business, which operates in California, Nevada and Oregon.

With seven races complete, Justyn Cox continues to hold command in the fight for the Thompson’s Family of Dealerships Winged Sprint Car championship. Cox has earned one victory and five top five finishes, giving him a 33-point lead over last week’s runner up Andy Forsberg.

Elk Grove’s Jake Morgan had a fine run last Saturday, carving his way from 12th to fourth and sits 34-markers back of the lead. Yuba City’s Seth Standley and Sacramento’s Michael Sellers rank fourth and fifth respectively.

The top 10 in the Sprint Car standings are rounded out by Carson Hammes, Kenny Wanderstadt, Dawson Hammes, Shane Hopkins and Cole Croft. The High Sierra Industries No. 21 is tied with the PHR 92 when it comes to the owner standings going into this weekend.

Oakley’s Nick Baldwin has captured five Red Hawk Resort + Casino Pure Stock wins this year and is out front by 32 points, as he looks for an eighth title. Fourth of July winner Wayne Trimble, Kevin Jinkerson, Tyler Lightfoot and Jason Ramos are second through fifth.

Youngster Noah LaPoint has driven to a trio of wins this year and leads the Mountain Democrat Mini Truck standings going into Anrak Night. Brian Tremblay sits 14 digits behind him in second.

The BCRA Lightning Sprints round out Saturday’s card. Elk Grove’s Matt Land leads reigning champion Greg Dennett by 11 points in the title race.

Tickets and Details:

Grandstand seating during Anrak Night will be General Admission this Saturday July 11th, apart from the reserved seats allocated to season ticket holders that are marked.

Adult tickets cost just $18, while seniors 62+, military and juniors 12-17 will be $16. Kids 6-11 cost $8 and those five and under are free. Tickets can be purchased at the gate or online via https://www.eventsprout.com/event/psr-071126

The pit gate will open at noon, with the front gate opening at 4pm. Cars hit the track at 5:15pm with hot laps, ADCO Driveline Qualifying and racing to follow.

The Placerville Speedway is located on the beautiful El Dorado County Fairgrounds in Placerville, California. Take Hwy US-50 to Forni Road/Placerville Drive exit. Then go north on Placerville Drive to the Fairgrounds. The physical address is 100 Placerville Dr., Placerville, CA 95667. For more information log onto http://www.placervillespeedway.com

For those who can’t make it to the track, CaliDirt.TV will provide live flag-to-flag coverage of every Placerville Speedway point race this season. The live streaming service also includes each event with the Sprint Car Challenge Tour. Fans can purchase through a cost savings monthly membership or on a per race basis via https://calidirt.tv/

Upcoming events at Placerville Speedway:

Saturday July 11: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Mini Trucks and BCRA Lightning Sprints | Anrak Night at the Races

Saturday July 18: Elk Grove Ford Sprint Car Challenge Tour and Nor-Cal Dwarf Cars | Gold Pan Rampage presented by Marshall – WST Speedweek Night Two ($4,000-to-win)

Saturday August 1: Winged 360 Sprint Cars, Pure Stocks, Ltd. Late Models and Mini Trucks | Carnett Clash presented by Fords Only