Starks Earns Skagit Speedway Victory to Garner Share of Championship Points Lead While Kicking Off Second Half of Season

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BURLINGTON, Wash. (July 6, 2026) – Trey Starks pulled into a tie atop the Skagit Speedway 410ci winged sprint car division championship standings thanks to a strong night that ended with a victory last Saturday.

Starks qualified third quickest before he won both a heat race and the main event.

“We drew a late number for qualifying and I didn’t get the lap down that I thought I could,” he said. “I was trying something I thought would work and I don’t think the track had what I thought it had in it. We still qualified third, which was good enough to put us on the front row of a heat race. We won the heat race to get into the feature redraw and we had an average draw of No. 3 out of six.

“On the start, we got into third. The leaders were racing each other and I was moving around. On the second or third lap I snuck into second. I was watching where Levi (Hillier) was running. We had a restart the lap after I got into second. He was running the top so my plan was to get a good start and cut off the bottom of turn four to see if I could get a good run going into turn one. I did just that and got to his inside down the frontstretch and was able to pass him going into turns one and two. From there I was really searching around. The track moved around a ton during the race. It ended up being right on the wall all the way around and there were some patches of grip in the middle and on the bottom. It was really tricky to figure out where to be. I moved around a ton. Once I got to the top I could tell that was the preferred lane in the second half of the race. It was one of the most fun races at Skagit in a while.”

The win was Starks’ eighth total triumph this season and his second in the 410 division, marking his fifth consecutive season with multiple 410 sprint car victories at Skagit Speedway.

“We got put in a little hole with Dirt Cup, but if we keep doing our job and having nights like that we should be on track to pull everything back together,” he said.

Another 410 winged sprint car program is on tap at Skagit Speedway this Saturday for Starks.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 4 – Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash. – Qualifying: 3; Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (3).

SEASON STATS –

19 races, 8 wins, 15 top fives, 16 top 10s, 17 top 15s, 17 top 20s

UP NEXT –

Saturday at Skagit Speedway in Burlington, Wash.

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.StarksRacing.com

X: https://twitter.com/Starks55Trey

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TreyStarksRacing?fref=ts