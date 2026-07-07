Jackson Motorplex Reschedules Wieskus Memorial Presented by SW Broadband for July 24

Inside Line Promotions

JACKSON, Minn. (July 7, 2026) – The Wieskus Memorial presented by SW Broadband has been rescheduled for Friday, July 24, at Jackson Motorplex.

The marquee Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series event, which pays $5,000 to win and includes bonuses throughout the night, rained out last week. The new date sets up back-to-back nights of action at Jackson Motorplex later this month.

Round 4 of the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series, which is presented by Best Western Fairmont, is scheduled for Thursday, July 23, with the Wieskus Memorial presented by SW Broadband running the following evening.

The Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers will be competing along with the Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series during the Wieskus Memorial.

The next event at Jackson Motorplex is this Thursday for Round 3 of the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series featuring the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers, Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars.

The main gates open at 5 p.m. with hot laps at 7:15 p.m.

Adult tickets are $20 at the gate or $18 if purchased in advance. Tickets for students 13-years-old to 18-years-old are $10 at the gate or $8 in advance. Children 12-years-old and younger get in free.

Tickets can be purchased online at https://mpv.tickets.com/schedule/?agency=JKMV_PL_MPV&orgid=55369#/?view=list&includePackages=true.

UP NEXT –

Thursday for Round 3 of the Heiman Fire Equipment Mayhem Summer Series featuring the Heser Auto & Detailing RaceSaver Sprint Cars and MedStar Midwest Sprint Touring Series RaceSavers, Late Model Street Stocks, USRA Hobby Stocks and USRA Stock Cars

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com

X: http://www.twitter.com/JacksonMotorplx

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/JacksonMotorplex

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/jacksonmotorplex/

JACKSON MOTORPLEX –

Jackson Motorplex is a 4/10-mile dirt oval located in Jackson, Minn. It hosts special events from June through September, including races with the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series, Midwest Sprint Touring Series and more. For the full 2026 racing schedule and more information, visit http://www.JacksonMotorplex.com.