County Fair Circuit for Sprint Invaders in Tipton, Donnellson on Thursday and Friday!

by Bill Wright

July 6, 2026 – The County Fair dates are upon the Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders with a pair of dates this Thursday and Friday! The Cedar County Fair and the Cedar County Raceway in Tipton, Iowa is up first on Thursday, July 9. The Lee County Fair and the Lee County Speedway in Donnellson, Iowa follows on Friday, July 10.

Weather has plagued the series lately in its attempts to race on the quarter-mile in Tipton, but this marks the thirteenth time it has visited. Two-time winners over the years have included Kaley Gharst, Ryan Jamison, Bobby Mincer and Terry McCarl. Jack Dover, John Schulz, Chris Martin and Bill Balog have also won in Tipton with the Sprint Invaders.

Hot laps start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Admission to the races is included with your admission to the Cedar County Fair. Admission before 5 p.m. is $10 for adults and $5 for Seniors (65+) and Kids (6-16). Five and under are FREE. Add $5 for admission after 5 p.m. IMCA Modifieds, the American Iron Racing Series (A.I.R.S.), Midwest Jalopies and a Sheriff’s Race are also on the card.

Friday will be the 55th time the Sprint Invaders have run at Lee County Speedway’s 3/8-mile oval. Cam Martin won his first ever Sprint Invaders feature there in May. Gharst leads the all-time win list there with six, followed by Schulz (5), Matt Sutton and McCarl (4) and Jeff Mitrisin and Randy Martin (3). Two-time winners include Bobby Hawks, Jesse Giannetto, Russ Hall, Paul Nienhiser, Josh Schneidderman and Colton Fisher.

Grandstands open at 5 p.m. Friday with hot laps scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Sport Mods, Stock Cars and Four-Cylinders will also be in action.

Keep apprised of the latest on the Sprint Invaders by visiting our Facebook page, or our website at www.SprintInvaders.org.

2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Schedule

Saturday, April 11 – 34 Raceway (Rain)

Sunday, April 19 – Stuart International Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 1 – CJ Speedway (Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Friday, May 8 – Eldon Raceway (Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA) w/ASCS-M*

Friday, May 22 – Lee County Speedway (Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA)

Sunday, May 24 – 34 Raceway (Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA)

Sunday, June 14 – Quincy Raceways (Rain)

Friday, June 19 – Scotland County Speedway (Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA)

Saturday, June 20 – 34 Raceway (Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO)

Sunday, July 5 – Benton County Speedway (Rain)

Thursday, July 9 – Cedar County Raceway (Tipton, IA)

Friday, July 10 – Lee County Speedway (Donnellson, IA)

Thursday, July 16 – Southern Iowa Speedway (Oskaloosa, IA)

Saturday, September 5 – West Liberty Raceway (West Liberty, IA)

Sunday, September 6 – Quincy Raceways (Quincy, IL)

Saturday, September 19 – Hawkeye Downs Speedway (Cedar Rapids, IA)

Friday, September 26 – Davenport Speedway (Davenport, IA)

Saturday, September 27 – 34 Raceway (West Burlington, IA) “Fall Haul”

*co-sanctioned with ASCS-Midwest Series

2026 Mohrfeld Solar Sprint Invaders Top 20 Driver Points (Feature Wins)

Sawyer Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1380 (1)

Cody Wehrle, Burlington, IA, 1357

Alex Vande Voort, Knoxville, IA, 1321

Tasker Phillips, Pleasantville, IA, 1317 (1)

Dustin Clark, Agency, IA, 1278

Jaden Alexander, Knoxville, IA, 1225

Riley Scott, Quincy, IL, 1218

Cam Sorrels, Hallsville, MO, 1185

McCain Richards, Burlington, IA, 1159

Josh Schneiderman, West Burlington, IA, 1141 (1)

Jack Thomas, Bates City, MO, 1135 (1)

Nathan Murders, Burlington, IA, 1022

Nate Parks, Burlington, IA, 1020

Lincoln Martin, Monmouth, IL, 1008

Cam Martin, Ankeny, IA, 918 (1)

Evan Semerad, Malcolm, NE, 916

Ryan Jamison, Mediapolis, IA, 797

Tyler Lee, Cedar Rapids, IA, 758

Cole Mincer, Burlington, IA, 727

Chris Martin, Ankeny, IA, 619 (2)

Series Sponsors

Title Sponsor – Mohrfeld Solar

A Main Sponsor – Collision Center, West Burlington

Dash Sponsor – Agriland FS Winterset

Heat Sponsors – Woodworth Attorney at Law, Morning Sun Farm Implement, Mac Daddy Motorsports

B Main Sponsor – Turnwater Bar & Grill

$50 Draw Sponsor (for drivers drawing a 50) – Avis Rent A Car/Budget Car Rental

$75 Hard Charger Sponsor – In Honor of Christine Wahl-Levitt by Scott Donlan

Season Champion, Rookie of the Year and Point Participant at Banquet – K-1 Race Gear

Start Line – Shottenkirk Parts Express

Flag Sponsors – Keokuk Auto Credit, Connection Bank, Merit Auctions, B&B Propane, P6 Equipment and Supply, MBG Hauling

Driver’s Meeting – K-1 Racegear

Driver of the Year – MPI (Max Papas Innovations)