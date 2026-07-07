Dover Delivers Second Straight MSTS Win to Produce Back-to-Back Victories for First Time Since 2020

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ROCK RAPIDS, Iowa (July 6, 2026) – Jack Dover was victorious last Friday at Rapid Speedway to earn his second straight Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series triumph.

That marked the first time since September 2020 that Dover has won back-to-back races and it was his 42nd career MSTS victory.

“It feels really good,” he said. “I said in my post-race interview the first time I won this year that the prime of my career was 2008 to 2012. I almost feel as good as I did then. I’m comfortable in the car and we’ve hit on some things. We’re winning 410 races and that’s not easy to do anywhere in the country.”

Dover capitalized on a low pill draw to win his heat race from the pole position. He then grabbed the front row of the main event and took advantage, leading all 25 laps for the victory.

“Any time you can start on the front row and get in the clear air it’s huge,” he said. “I got out front and never looked back. We built about a three-second lead before the track started rubbering down the last five laps. I slowed my pace down and just followed the lapped cars. I focused on trying to save my tires and protect the line.”

Dover currently leads the Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series championship standings by 15 points.

A race on Thursday at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn., rained out.

The next MSTS competition is a three-day weekend July 16 at Norman County Raceway in Ada, Minn.; July 17 at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, N.D.; and July 18 at Buffalo River Speedway in Glyndon, Minn.

QUICK RESULTS –

July 3 – Rapid Speedway in Rock Rapids, Iowa – Heat race: 1 (1); Feature: 1 (2).

SEASON STATS –

5 races, 2 wins, 4 top fives, 4 top 10s, 4 top 15s, 4 top 20s

UP NEXT –

July 16 at Norman County Raceway in Ada, Minn.; July 17 at River Cities Speedway in Grand Forks, N.D.; and July 18 at Buffalo River Speedway in Glyndon, Minn., with the Cressman Sanitation Midwest 410 Sprint Touring Series

MEDIA LINKS –

Website: http://www.JackDoverRacing.com

X: https://twitter.com/JackDoverRacing

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/jackdoverracing?fref=ts

SPONSOR SPOTLIGHT –Truline Logistics

Truline Corporation was founded in 1962 as a single truck operator carrying produce from the West Coast to the Midwest and hauling beef and other agricultural products back to the West Coast. In more than six decades since, Truline has expanded and added facilities across the country as it continues to focus on tailoring service to meet the needs of customers while promoting a family culture and great quality of life for the people they work with. For more information, visit http://www.TrulineCorp.com.

“Truline Logistics is an integral part of Tim Estenson Motorsports and we’re grateful for their support,” Dover said. “We’re aiming to get them into Victory Lane several times this year.”

Dover would like to thank Certified Transmission, Carpet Land, Truline Logistics, Backlund Plumbing, Estenson Racing, Langfeldt Overhead Doors, True Trucking, Husker Diesel, Thorpe’s Body Shop, Phil Durst, Speedway Engines, ButlerBuilt Professional Seat Systems, Keizer Aluminum Wheels, Schoenfeld Headers, Smith Titanium, K&N Filters, FK Rod Ends, DMI, Vortex Wings, Speedway Motors, Wurth USA, Mecum Auctions, Industrial Plating, AR Fabrication, Stumpy’s Graphics and Arai Helmets for their continued support.