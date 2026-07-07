Busiest Stretch of World of Outlaws Season Begins with Hartford, Wilmot Visits

By Alex Nieten

HARTFORD, MI (July 7, 2026) – It’s a good time to be a fan of the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series.

After a week off to celebrate the Fourth of July, the busiest stretch of the year is about to begin and serve up 13 races in 24 days that takes the tour to eight tracks in five states and one Canadian province. Throw in the fact that the NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s follows this upcoming blitz of racing, and there’s never been a better time to have a DIRTVision subscription.

It all begins with a trio of races this week. First up is the Series’ long-awaited return to Michigan with Hartford Speedway’s Pure Michigan Showdown on Thursday, July 9. The stop will mark The Greatest Show on Dirt’s first time in the “Great Lakes State” since 2019.

Then it’s around the southern rim of Lake Michigan and up into Wisconsin for a full weekend in “America’s Dairyland”. The O’Reilly Auto Parts presents the Larry Hillerud Memorial sends the World of Outlaws to Wilmot Raceway on Friday-Saturday, July 10-11.

BUY HARTFORD TICKETS HERE

BUY FRIDAY WILMOT TICKETS HERE

BUY SATURDAY WILMOT TICKETS HERE

Let’s look at the top stories heading into the busy stretch:

MICHIGAN MAN

The latest chapters of World of Outlaws history in Michigan point to David Gravel being the man to beat on Thursday.

The last two trips to Hartford have belonged to the two-time and defending Series champion. It hasn’t mattered what car he’s been in. First was 2017 when he took the CJB Motorsports No. 5 to Victory Lane. Then came a 2019 triumph aboard the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41. He’ll look to make it three straight wins in three different cars this week as he returns in the Big Game Motorsports No. 2.

Gravel currently sits atop the standings by 86 markers during his quest for a third consecutive championship. He’s bagged seven wins and leads the Series in podiums (16), top fives (22), and top 10s (29).

ONE MORE IN WISCONSIN

The Wilmot weekend signals the last chance for Wisconsin fans to see Bill Balog on home turf this season. Two of his three podiums this seeing have come in the “Badger State,” and he’ll look to stand atop the podium for the first time in 2026 as the tour makes its final Wisconsin visit.

The numbers say Balog should be in the running for a checkered flag. He’s topped 21 Interstate Racing Association (IRA) Features at Wilmot, most recently driving from sixth to victory in 2023. The closest he’s come to beating the World of Outlaws at the 1/3 mile is a sixth-place effort last season.

Balog has 11 top 10s in 28 starts this year and sits 11th in points with Spencer Bayston 16 markers ahead in the final top 10 position.

WILMOT WINNERS

Balog won’t be the only competitor to keep an eye on at Wilmot.

Comparable to his Hartford success, David Gravel has been a force at Wilmot no matter what car he shows up in. The Watertown, CT native won there with Roth Motorsports in 2014 before topping two more (2016 and 2017) with CJB Motorsports. He made it four wins in three cars with a 2020 trip to Victory Lane in the Jason Johnson Racing No. 41. Gravel is the Series winningest driver at Wilmot through 14 visits.

Carson Macedo could tie or pass Gravel with a weekend sweep of the Larry Hillerud Memorial. He and JJR claimed a trio in a row at Wilmot from 2022 through 2024, joining Gravel as the only other driver to top three straight. The Lemoore, CA native is currently tied for the runner-up spot in points.

Donny Schatz is a two-time Wilmot winner. The 10-time World of Outlaws titlist took the Tony Stewart/Curb-Agajanian Racing ride to the podium’s top step in 2019 and 2024. He’s also been remarkably consistent with a 4.43 average finish in 14 tries and no results outside the top 10.

Michael “Buddy” Kofoid was the most recent to add his name to the list of Wilmot victors. He started first and finished there a year ago. Kofoid and the Roth Motorsports crew are tied with Macedo and JJR for second in the standings and looking to erase Gravel’s 86-point advantage.

CONTINUING THE CLIMB

When the World of Outlaws was last in action, Sheldon Haudenschild reached 50 career victories, but the all-time win list isn’t the only climb he aims to continue as the season resumes this week.

As recently as early June, Haudenschild was 194 points behind championship leader David Gravel. But a recent stretch of unmatched consistency has moved the KCP Racing/NOS Energy Drink No. 18 to fourth in points and slashed that gap down to 130. Haudenschild hasn’t finished worse than seventh in the last 14 Series events. He’s won three times and been in the top two in eight of those races. If this kind of speed continues, Haudenschild could be in the running for his first championship by the time the tour rolls into The Dirt Track at Charlotte for World of Outlaws World Finals (Nov. 4-7).

Looking ahead to this weekend, Haudenschild is a former Hartford winner with the All Star Circuit of Champions (2016). His three World of Outlaws tries there have yielded a pair of top 10s. He’s yet to win at Wilmot but never been outside the top 10 in 14 tries and landed on the podium four times.

WHAT BREAK?

While many World of Outlaws drivers opted to relax during the week off, a few decided to keep doing what they know best – race Sprint Cars.

Logan Schuchart was the busiest of the bunch. The Hanover, PA native returned home for a trio of PA Speedweek races. He wheeled the Shark Racing No. 1S from 13th to fourth at Lincoln Speedway, 21st to 14th at Hagerstown Speedway, and sixth to third at Williams Grove Speedway. Now, he’s ready to get back to business with The Greatest Show on Dirt, where he currently sits fifth in points.

Carson Macedo and the Jason Johnson Racing team joined Schuchart for Lincoln’s Steve Smith Tribute Race. They picked up a sixth-place finish to pocket a solid $6,519 payday. Macedo and Schuchart will both return to Pennsylvania at the end of the month for a trio of battles with the PA Posse at BAPS Motor Speedway (July 29) and Williams Grove Speedway (July 31-Aug. 1).

Garet Williamson and Fischer Motorsports opted to get another NOS Energy Drink Knoxville Nationals presented by Casey’s (Aug. 12-15) tune-up by attending Knoxville Raceway’s weekly program. Williamson led laps before a podium finish.

The off-week track time wasn’t limited to drivers on the tour. Team owner Bill Rose got behind the wheel of a USAC Silver Crown car for Terre Haute Action Track’s Sumar Classic and finished an impressive sixth after starting 18th. Rose gets back to owner and crew chief duties for Kevin Gobrecht Rookie of the Year presented by Five Star Bodies contender Kasey Jedrzejek this week.

THIS WEEKEND AT A GLANCE

WHEN AND WHERE

Thursday, July 9 at Hartford Speedway in Hartford, MI

Friday-Saturday, July 10-11 at Wilmot Raceway in Wilmot, WI

AROUND THE TURN

Tuesday, July 14 at Attica Raceway Park in Attica, OH (TICKETS)

Friday-Saturday, July 17-18 at Eldora Speedway in Rossburg, OH (TICKETS)

CURRENT CHAMPIONSHIP STANDINGS (34/82 Races):

1. David Gravel – Big Game Motorsports No. 2 (4540 PTS)

2. Michael Kofoid – Roth Motorsports No. 83 (-86 PTS)

3. Carson Macedo – Jason Johnson Racing No. 41 (-86 PTS)

4. Sheldon Haudenschild – KCP Racing No. 18 (-130 PTS)

5. Logan Schuchart – Shark Racing No. 1S (-246 PTS)

6. Donny Schatz – CJB Motorsports No. 15 (-260 PTS)

7. Garet Williamson – Fischer Motorsports No. 23 (-436 PTS)

8. Cole Macedo – TwoC Racing No. 2C (-474 PTS)

9. Chris Windom – Sides Motorsports No. 7S (-552 PTS)

10. Spencer Bayston – Stenhouse Jr./Marshall Racing No. 17 (-594 PTS)