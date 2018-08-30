Epic Racewear Back to School Backpack Night To Close Out August at Ohsweken

By Clayton Johns

OHSWEKEN, Ont. (August 29, 2018) – Ohsweken Speedway is in the home stretch of its 23rd season of Friday Night Excitement and returns to action on Friday, August 31 for Epic Racewear Back to School Backpack night. In partnership with Epic Racewear, Ohsweken Speedway race teams will be able to purchase a backpack for $25 and fill it with school supplies to distribute to kids in attendance.

On the track, the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars will run double features as they make-up their July 27 rainout before racing into the regularly scheduled event. The Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks will also make-up the 50-lap and $2,000-to-win Gale’s Auto Aftermarket Cash Blast postponed from last week before racing in their regularly scheduled event. The Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks will also be in action for full points nights.

Race time is 7:30pm with grandstand gates opening at 6:00pm. Adult admission is just $14 while Seniors (65+) and Youths (13-17) are only $10. Kids aged 7-12 are only $3 and Kids 6 and under are free. This pricing is in effect for all weekly Friday Night Excitement shows in 2018.

Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars

Dylan Westbrook extended his point lead to an even 100 markers over Cory Turner with his eighth win of the season in Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Car action last Friday night. With double features on the schedule this week, including the postponed July 27 event, both drivers will look to be on top of their game as Westbrook looks to solidify his second straight track title. In third is Fenwick’s Jim Huppunen just 10 points back of Turner. Mack DeMan currently sits fourth while Tyler Hendricks occupies fifth, but will be inactive this week after suffering an injury during an accident last Friday night. Ryan Turner, Steve Lyons, Mike Thorne, Mikey Kruchka and Chris Steele round out the top-10.

The double Features will follow a unique format in order to help ensure an efficient racing program. The lineup for the first Feature is already set from the July 27 event. For the second Feature, the top eight starting spots will be handicapped for the top eight in points that are in attendance on Friday night. Position 9 through 24 will be lined up based on a timed hot lap sessions.

Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars

Shone Evans holds a comfortable, but not insurmountable lead in the Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Car division. The Scotland, Ont. pilot is 48 points north of Ohsweken native Aaron Turkey. In third is Turkey’s Styres Racing teammate Holly Porter, just 18 points back of second. Teenager Hannah Ferrell is fourth, just 10 points back of Porter, while Lucas Smith is fifth and only 10 points shy of Ferrell’s 984. Jacob Dykstra, who grabbed his third win of the year at Ohsweken last Friday night, is sixth with the injured Jesse Costa in seventh and ahead of Dereck Lemyre, Steven Beckett and Josh Hansen.

Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks

The point standings remain unchanged in the Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stock division as their 50-lap Gale’s Cash Blast Feature was postponed to this Friday’s event. Dave Bailey’s lead is 60 points over Logan Shwedyk. Seven points back of Shwedyk is Ken Sargent. Trevor DeBoer is fourth, only two points back of Sargent. Mark Bazuin rounds out the top-five. Christopher Hale, Ryan Beagle, Jim Lampman, Billy Bleich Jr. and Blake Bomberry Jr. compose the top-10 entering Friday’s event.

The Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks 50-lap Feature lineup is already set from last Friday night’s excitement. The Thunder Stocks will also avoid heat races to lineup the second Feature. The first 15 cars in points and with 100% attendance will be handicapped into the top-15 starting spots. The remaining cars will run a 10-lap B-Main that will be lined-up based on normal handicapping procedures.

HRW Automotive Mini Stocks

Gillian Hils is still the queen of the HRW Automotive Mini Stock division with a 52-point lead over Matt Nuell. Nuell is only five points up on Sean Iftody for the runner-up spot. Kyle Wert and Dusty DeBoer are currently in top-five spots but will be under pressure from top-10 runners Mike Sarantakos, Nick Masi, Jonathan Ayrton, Tristan Da Silva and Tim DeBoer.

——————–

2018 SEASON

Ohsweken Speedway’s 23rd season of weekly Friday Night Excitement features four divisions of racing, including the Kool Kidz-Corr/Pak 360 Sprint Cars, Strickland’s GMC Crate Sprint Cars, Middleport Mechanical Thunder Stocks and HRW Automotive Mini Stocks. Visit www.OhswekenSpeedway.com to view the schedule or call (519) 717-0023 for more information.

