Davis Takes “McSpadden Classic” at Arizona Speedway

SAN TAN VALLEY, Az. (September 8, 2018) — USAC Sands Chevrolet Southwest Sprint point leader Charles Davis Jr. of Buckeye, Ariz. won Saturday night’s “Lealand McSpadden Classic” at Arizona Speedway. He passed Michael Curtis on lap six and led the rest of the way to beat Mike Martin, Tye Mihocko, Chris Bonneau and Bruce St. James.

SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR SERIES RACE RESULTS: September 9, 2018 – San Tan Valley, Arizona – Arizona Speedway – “3rd Annual Lealand McSpadden Classic”

FIRST HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Charles Davis Jr. (#50 Davis), 2. Tye Mihocko (#5 Mihocko), 3. Michael Curtis (#11C Turner/Wheeler), 4. Bruce St. James (#7K St. James), 5. Rick Shuman (#25 Shuman), 6. Sterling Cling (#34 Cling), 7. Joe Scheopner (#17 Scheopner). NT

SECOND HEAT: (10 laps) 1. Dennis Gile (#13 Gile), 2. Mike Martin (#16 Martin), 3. Chris Bonneau (#15 Bonneau), 4. Matt Lundy (#98 Lundy), 5. Colton Maroney (#68 Maroney), 6. Tyler Merill (#88 Merrill), 7. Tyler Most (#3 Most). NT

ALSO AT TRACK: Andy Reinbold (#19 Reinbold/Underwood).

FEATURE: (30 laps) 1. Charles Davis Jr., 2. Mike Martin, 3. Tye Mihocko, 4. Chris Bonneau, 5. Bruce St. James, 6. Michael Curtis, 7. Dennis Gile, 8. Matt Lundy, 9. Sterling Cling, 10. Joe Scheopner, 11. Tyler Most, 12. Tyler Merill, 13. Colton Maroney, 14. Rick Shuman. NT

FEATURE LAP LEADERS: Laps 1-5 Curtis, Laps 6-30 Davis.

HARD CHARGER: Charles Davis Jr. (4th to 1st)

BEAVER STRIPES PASSING MASTER: Tye Mihocko

NEW SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR POINTS: 1-Davis-951, 2-Mihocko-829, 3-Martin-789, 4-Curtis-711, 5-LLundy-637, 6-Bonneau-556. 7-Gile-503, 8-R.J. Johnson-480, 9-Josh Pelkey-436, 10-Most-416.

NEXT SANDS CHEVROLET USAC SOUTHWEST SPRINT CAR RACES: September 21 & 22 – Peoria, Arizona – Canyon Speedway Park – “Sands Chevrolet Southwest Championships”