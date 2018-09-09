Wight Wins ESS Feature at Can-Am Speedway

Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints
Can-Am Speedway
LaFargeville, NY
Saturday September 8, 2018
Heat Race #1:
1. 87 – Jason Barney
2. 19k – Paul Kinney
3. 9 – Josh Pieniazek
4. 14 – Coleman Gulick
5. 14b – Brett Wright
6. 88c – Chad Miller
7. 17 – Sammy Reakes
8. 98 – Joe Trenca
9. 13 – Keith Granholm
Heat Race #2:
1. 0 – Danny Varin
2. 3 – Denny Pebbles
3. 10 – Jeff Cook
4. 99L – Larry Wight
5. 10h – Kelly Hebing
6. 2 – Dave Axton
7. 11j – Chris Jones
8. 98p – Paul Pekkonen
9. 76s – Sean Durand
Heat Race #3:
1. 56v – Billy VanInwegen
2. 90 – Matt Tanner
3. 33 – Mike Mahaney
4. 53 – Shawn Donath
5. 28f – Steve Poirier
6. 36 – Matt Billings
7. 1hd – Cory Sparks
8. 22 – Jonathan Preston
9. 16L – Roger Levesque
Dash:
1. 28f – Steve Poirier
2. 14b – Brett Wright
3. 10h – Kelly Hebing
4. 36 – Matt Billings
5. 2 – Dave Axton
6. 88c – Chad Miller
B-Main:
1. 1hd – Cory Sparks
2. 11j – Chris Jones
3. 22 – Jonathan Preston
4. 98 – Joe Trenca
5. 13 – Keith Granholm
6. 98p – Paul Pekkonen
7. 16L – Roger Levesque
8. 76s – Sean Durand
DNS. 17 – Sammy Reakes
Feature:
1. 99L – Larry Wight
2. 90 – Matt Tanner
3. 19k – Paul Kinney
4. 53 – Shawn Donath
5. 10 – Jeff Cook
6. 0 – Danny Varin
7. 33 – Mike Mahaney
8. 28f – Steve Poirier
9. 56v – Billy VanInwegen
10. 14 – Coleman Gulick
11. 87 – Jason Barney
12. 9 – Josh Pieniazek
13. 14b – Brett Wright
14. 36 – Matt Billings
15. 88c – Chad Miller
16. 22 – Jonathan Preston
17. 1hd – Cory Sparks
18. 98 – Joe Trenca
19. 2 – Dave Axton
20. 11j – Chris Jones
21. 13 – Keith Granholm
22. 10h – Kelly Hebing
23. 3 – Denny Pebbles
24. 98p – Paul Pekkonen