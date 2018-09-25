Greg Hodnett Services

From Brad Vores

Services for Greg Hodnett will be held September 24 and 25, 2018.

Hodnett’s viewing/visitation will be held Tuesday, September 25 from 3:00 – 8:00 P.M. at the Grace Fellowship Church located at 1405 Seven Valleys Rd, York, PA 17408. Hodnett’s Celebration of Life will be held Wednesday, September 25 at 10:30 a.m. at the same venue and is open to the public. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

An official GoFundMe page has been set up for Greg’s wife Sherry and his family at https://www.gofundme.com/hodnett27

Memorial shirts and decals are in the works and will be available in the infield at Williams Grove Speedway this weekend. There will be an opportunity for fans unable to attend this weekend and for fans outside of PA to order online after this weekend. All official information will be posted on www.greghodnettmotorsports.com.

Sherry and Greg’s family cannot extend enough appreciate for the outpouring of support they have received during this tragic time.