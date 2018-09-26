World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” Next Month at DCRP!

Lonnie Wheatley

DODGE CITY, Kan. (September 25, 2018) – Outlaws are on the horizon in Dodge City, Kansas.

It’s just 25 more days until the return of the Craftsman World of Outlaws Sprint Car series to the 3/8-mile Dodge City Raceway Park clay oval in southwest Kansas.

The top Sprint Car drivers in the world will battle it out in the Saturday night, October 20, “Boot Hill Showdown”. Tickets for the event at Dodge City Raceway Park are available at http://purchase.tickets.com/buy/TicketPurchase?orgid=52711&agency=WRG_SNG&pid=8584156.

General Admission tickets are just $40 for adults with children’s tickets just $20 when accompanied by an adult. Reserved seating is available for $45.

This October’s World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” marks the first series appearance atop the racy 3/8-mile clay oval since July of 2015 when Memphis-area shoe Jason Sides and North Dakota’s Donny Schatz split victory honors.

Sides’ triumph proved as redemption for getting nipped at the line by Schatz two years earlier while Schatz’ victory marked his second win in the last five World of Outlaws events at DCRP for the now eight-time and reigning series champion.

While Sides and Schatz are the most recent series winners at DCRP, it’s Oklahoma native and 2013 WoO champion Daryn Pittman that has enjoyed the most success in recent years with three triumphs in the most recent five events including a two-night sweep of the 2014 “Boot Hill Showdown”.

Ten different drivers have reached DCRP victory lane in 21 World of Outlaws feature events dating back to 2004 with Joey Saldana atop the overall win charts with three triumphs. Saldana’s most recent “Boot Hill Showdown” triumph occurred on June 14, 2010.

Gunning for a tenth World of Outlaws Sprint Car championship, Schatz currently sits atop the point charts with 19 triumphs already. Schatz’ advantage over California native and reigning Knoxville Nationals champion Brad Sweet is 218 points with Connecticut’s David Gravel and the Oklahoma duo of Pittman and Shane Stewart rounding out the current top five in points.

Past World of Outlaws “Boot Hill Showdown” winners at Dodge City Raceway Park:

7/4/15 – Donny Schatz

7/3/15 – Jason Sides

7/5/14 – Daryn Pittman

7/4/14 – Daryn Pittman

7/6/13 – Daryn Pittman

7/5/13 – Donny Schatz

6/23/12 – Kraig Kinser

6/22/12 – Steve Kinser

7/2/11 – Jason Sides

7/1/11 – Craig Dollansky

6/14/10 – Joey Saldana

6/12/10 – Sammy Swindell

6/13/09 – Joey Saldana

6/12/09 – Joey Saldana

6/21/08 – Donny Schatz

6/20/08 – Joey Saldana

6/23/07 – Daryn Pittman

6/22/07 – Jason Meyers

7/1/06 – Joey Saldana

10/8/05 – Danny Lasoski

6/22/04 – Steve Kinser

Joining in on “Boot Hill Showdown” action at DCRP will be the IMCA Hobby Stocks and IMCA Stock Cars with racing action getting under way at 7:00 p.m.

Holiday Inn Express & Suites Dodge City located at 201 4th Avenue is the official lodging partner of Dodge City Raceway Park. The Holiday Inn Express & Suites official internet site is located at www.hiexpress.com/DodgeCity/HIExpress. Race fans staying at the Holiday Inn & Suites Dodge City will want to request the special DCRP rate for their visit when making reservations.

In total, the 2018 season at Dodge City Raceway Park is slated for 17 nights of action. The complete 2018 schedule of events at Dodge City Raceway Park is available at http://www.dodgecityraceway.com/schedule/.

Dodge City Raceway Park is located on the south edge of Dodge City, KS, on US 283, then 0.9 miles west on US 56, then 0.1 miles south. For more information, contact the track at 620-225-3277 or check www.dodgecityraceway.com.