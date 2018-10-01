Attica Raceway Park to hand out $47,000 in point funds

By Brian Liskai

ATTICA, Ohio – Attica Raceway Park will wrap up its 30th Anniversary Season by handing out $47,000 in point fund money to the top 10 in points in the track’s weekly divisions. The awards banquet will be held at the Attica Fairgrounds Reception Hall on Saturday, Nov. 10 with doors opening at 4:30 p.m., dinner following at 5 p.m. with the awards ceremony following.

Tickets are $25 per person and drivers must be present to receive their point fund money. Tickets must be purchased in advance by Friday, Nov. 2; there will be no tickets sold at the door. To purchase tickets contact Rex LeJeune at 419-680-5606. He will have tickets available at the All Wheels Swap Meet at the Sandusky County Fairgrounds in Fremont on Oct. 27.

The top 10 in points in the Callie’s Performance Products 410 Sprints are: 1. Stuart Brubaker; 2. Byron Reed; 3. Craig Mintz; 4. Cap Henry; 5. DJ Foos; 6. Jordan Ryan; 7. Chris Andrews; 8. Tyler Gunn; 9. Jess Stiger; 10. Travis Philo. The rookie of the year is Kelsey Ivy.

The top 10 in points for the Summit Racing Equipment UMP Late Models are: 1. Ryan Markham; 2. Ryan Missler; 3. Steve Kester; 4. Devin Shiels; 5. Dan Wallace; 6. Jeff Warnick; 7. Mike Bores; 8. John Mayes; 9. Nate Potts; 10. Doug Baird. The rookie of the year is Dustin Keegan.

The top 10 in points for the Fremont Fence 305 Sprints are: 1. Paul Weaver; 2. Kyle Capodice; 3. Brandon Moore; 4. John Ivy; 5. Steve Rando; 6. Bobby Clark; 7. Seth Schneider; 8. Kyle Peters; 9. Jason Keckler; 10. Jamie Miller.

