From Pete Walton

WEST MEMPHIS, Ar. (October 2, 2018) — Due to the amount of rain received on Thursday and overnight the USCS Fall Nationals Finals/Flip Flop 54 races at Riverside Speedway in West Memphis, AR on Saturday have been postponed to Sunday at 3:00 p.m. in its entirety. Gates will Open at 12 NOON with Drivers Meeting at 1:30 p.m. Hot laps will follow immediately after and Racing action kicks off at 3:00 p.m.