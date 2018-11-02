Sunshine Fastest at Western World Practice Night

From Richie Murray

SAN TAN VALLEY, Az. (November 1, 2018) — Tyler Courtney led all drivers in practice Thursday night at Arizona Speedway in preparation for the 51strunning of the “Western World Championships” Friday and Saturday night, November 2-3.

Courtney, of Indianapolis, Ind., ripped around the 3/8-mile with the top time of 14.943 seconds aboard his Clauson Marshall Newman Racing/NOS Energy Drink – Priority Aviation/Spike/Rider Chevy. Jason McDougal was the only other driver under 15 seconds at 14.958. Justin Grant was third ahead of Chris Windom, Brady Bacon, Thomas Meseraull, Kevin Thomas, Jr., Chase Stockon, Isaac Chapple and Dave Darland.

The open practice featured cars and drivers competing in both the USAC AMSOIL National/CRA Sprint Car event as well as the Southwest Sprint Car race. A handful of drivers took laps in both their 410 and 360-powered rides Thursday night, including C.J. Leary, Thomas, Stockon and Darland.

Make sure to catch all the action from both nights of “Western World” live on http://www.SpeedShiftTV.com/ and/or listen to the live audio feed on the USAC app.

On both nights of Western World, the pits open at 2pm and front gates at 3pm. The drivers meeting is at 4:30pm with cars set to hit the track at 5:25pm Mountain time.

—————————————–

USAC AMSOIL NATIONAL & CRA SPRINT CAR PRACTICE RESULTS: November 1, 2018 – Arizona Speedway – San Tan Valley, Arizona – 51st “Western World Championships”

1. Tyler Courtney, 7BC, Clauson Marshall Newman-14.943; 2. Jason McDougal, 19s, Reinbold/Underwood-14.958; 3. Justin Grant, 4, TOPP-15.096; 4. Chris Windom, 5, Baldwin-15.195; 5. Brady Bacon, 99, Bacon-15.202; 6. Thomas Meseraull, 77m, Michael-15.237; 7. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 69, Dynamics-15.304; 8. Chase Stockon, 32, 32 TBI-15.307; 9. Isaac Chapple, 52, LNR/Chapple-15.355; 10. Dave Darland, 12, Ballou-15.369; 11. Stevie Sussex, 12A, Allen-15.592; 12. Danny Sheridan, 15, Johnson-15.684; 13. Tye Mihocko, 5T, Mihocko-15.707; 14. Colton Hardy, 74, Hardy-15.723; 15. C.J. Leary, 33-15.870; 16. Kevin Thomas, Jr., 73, Ford-15.877; 17. Shon Deskins, 7, Deskins-15.926; 18. Sterling Cling, 34, Cling-16.042; 19. Chase Stockon, 1AZ-16.144; 20. C.J. Leary, 30, Leary-16.217; 21. Nick Aiuto, 27, Aiuto-16.255; 22. Caleb Saiz, 42, Saiz-16.269; 23. R.J. Johnson, 51, Martin-16.432; 24. Joel Rayborne, 12x, Rayborne-16.586; 25. #68-16.611; 26. Travis Oldfield, 38, Oldfield-16.612; 27. Spencer Hill, 11w, Hill-16.707; 28. Matt Lundy, 98, Lundy-16.762; 29. Dave Darland, 2, Yeley-16.763; 30. J.R. Bonesteel, 0, Yeley-16.872; 31. #72-17.258.