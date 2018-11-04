Abreu Wins King of the West Feature at Stockton

Rico Abreu. (Mark Funderburk photo)

Fujitsu NARC King of the West Sprint Car Series
Gary Patterson Memorial
Stockton Dirt Track
Stockton, CA
Saturday November 3, 2018

Feature:
1. 24 – Rico Abreu
2. 83 – Kyle Hirst
3. 88N – D.J. Netto
4. 37 – Mitchell Faccinto
5. 0 – Bud Kaeding
6. 16A – Colby Copeland
7. 29 – Willie Croft
8. 68 – Chase Johnson
9. 16 – Andy Gregg
10. 00 – Jason Statler
11. 25 – Bobby McMahan
12. 72W – Kurt Nelson
13. 45 – Gary Paulson
14. 5H – Cole Macedo
15. 12P – Scott Parker
16. 57 – Dustin Golobic
17. 2R – Richard Brace Jr.
18. 3 – Craig Stidham
19. 3C – Tanner Thorson
20. 21X – Shane Golobic
21. 31C – Justyn Cox
22. 76 – Kenny Allen

