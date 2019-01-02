Tentative Preliminary Night Roster Released For The 33rd Chili Bowl Nationals

From Bryan Hulbert

TULSA, Okla. (January 2, 2019) With the calendar turning to a new year, the countdown to the 33rd Lucas Oil Chili Bowl Nationals presented by General Tire is just under two weeks from going green. Taking place January 14-19, 2019 atop the Tulsa Expo Raceway, located inside the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, Okla. the tentative nightly roster has been released.

Comprised of 352 entries, the list of drivers has talent from nearly every discipline imaginable. From the Saturday night racer to NASCAR, Indy, Off-Road Trucks, and beyond, drivers from five counties will look to add the coveted Golden Driller to their Trophy Case.

The breakdown of nightly drivers is subject to change without notice with all changes made at http://www.chilibowl.com.

Monday, January 14, 2019 – Cummins Qualifying Night

Car #-Driver (City, State)

P1-Paul White (Waco, TX)

1B-Travis Rilat (Forney, TX)

1NP-David Prickett (Fresno, CA)

1R-Brad Sweet (Grass Valley, CA)

1Z-Chris Roseland (Carter Lake, IA)

02-Andy Gage (Whiting, IA)

2-Ryan Hall (Midlothian, TX)

2BX-Brett Becker (Odessa, TX)

2DB-TBA

2WG-Weston Gorham (Colleyville, TX)

3E-Blake Battles (Collinsville, OK)

3F-TBA

3N-Jake Neuman (New Berlin, IL)

4C-Riley Kreisel (Warsaw, MO)

4S-Tyler Seavey (Sutter, CA)

4W-Warren Johnson (Mission, KS)

F5-TBA

5F-Danny Frye III (St. Peters, MO)

5P-Kyle Craker (Lewisberry, PA)

5V-Jesse Vermillion (Greencastle, IN)

5X-Tyson Hall (Longview, TX)

7H-Noah Harris (Broken Arrow, OK)

7RS-Christopher Larson (Leander, TX)

8-Alex Sewell (Broken Arrow, OK)

8B-Colin Deming (Hobbs, NM)

8JR-A.J. Johnson (Oskaloosa, IA)

8R-Anton Hernandez (Arlington, TX)

09-Timmy Thrash (Gulfport, MS)

9C-Cale Cozad (Wichita, KS)

9P-Tom Harris (Banbury, Oxford)

9X-Paul Nienhiser (Chapin, IL)

10T-Brandon Thomas (Broken Arrow, OK)

10W-George White (Ft. Worth, TX)

10V-Richard VanderWeerd (Visalia, CA)

11A-Andrew Felker (Carl Junction, MO)

11K-Gage Rucker (Truxton, MO)

11M-Justin Melton (Flower Mound, TX)

14X-Jody Rosenboom (Rock Rapids, IA)

15X-Lance Bennett (Aurora, CO)

17J-Jeremy Dockery (Amarillo, TX)

17W-TBA

17Z-Zac Moody (Broken Arrow, OK)

19N-Nick O’Neal (Wagoner, OK)

20C-Collin Rinehart (Peyton, CO)

20D-Christopher Dyson (Poughkeepsie, NY)

20S-Shon Deskins (Waddell, AZ)

21B-Chase Briscoe (Mitchell, IN)

22-John Heydenreich (Bloomsburg, PA)

29J-TBA

29M-Joey Moughan (Springfield, IL)

32T-Trey Marcham (New Castle, OK)

39B-TBA

41B-Brad Wyatt (Kearney, MO)

47H-Austin Helt (Jenks, OK)

54-Ray Seach (Beloit, WI)

54W-Matt Westfall (Ludlow Falls, OH)

56A-Travis Young (Casey, IL)

67-Logan Seavey (Sutter, CA)

71K-Tanner Carrick (Lincoln, CA)

74-Luke Hall (Bradford, OH)

74J-Bill Jackson (Bear, DE)

74M-Adam Pierson (East Corinth, VT)

74Z-Zach Merritt (Greely, CO)

76M-Brady Bacon (Broken Arrow, OK)

77C-Cameron Hagin (Broken Arrow, OK)

80-Josh Hawkins (Whitehorse, TX)

81-Colten Cottle (Kansas, IL)

83T-Brad Thomas (Austin, AR)

86C-David Camfield, Sr. (Decatur, IL)

88T-Terry Babb (Decatur, IL)

88W-Dustin Weland (Parker, CO)

91W-Hayden Williams (Auckland, NZ)

99R-Ray Stevison (Long Beach, MS)

118-Scott Evans (Rhome, TX)

130-Larry Bratti (Springdale, AR)

Tuesday, January 15, 2019 – Warren CAT Qualifying Night

Car #-Driver (City, State)

00-Tristan Lee (Biloxi, MS)

01-Kyle Larson (Elk Grove, CA)

1K-Brayton Lynch (Springfield, IL)

02R-Matt Rossi (Peoria, AZ)

2B-Jason Grady (Farmington, NM)

2S-Travis Scott (Goldsby, OK)

2W-Wyatt Burks (Topeka, KS)

PE3-Andy Bradley (Bloomington, IN)

3D-Dustin Gilbert (Tonganoxie, KS)

3S-Brian Shirley (Chatham, IL)

3T-TBA

4D-Robert Dalby (Anaheim, CA)

4F-Chad Frewaldt (Kansas City, KS)

5B-Bobby Brewer (Cabot, AR)

5D-Zach Daum (Pocahontas, IL)

5J-Jeff Crook (Garden City, KS)

7AU-Mark Cooper (Wetherill Park, NSW)

7C-TBA

7F-Travis Ashwood (Sapulpa, OK)

7M-Brody Roa (Bueno Park, CA)

7U-Kyle Jones (Kennedale, TX)

8J-Jonathan Beason (Broken Arrow, OK)

9JR-Derek Hagar (Marion, AR)

9U-Doug McCune (Colleyville, TX)

10J-John Hunt (Tulsa, OK)

13-Steve Davis (Norco, CA)

14-Harley Hollan (Tulsa, OK)

15C-Carson Garrett (Littleton, CO)

15L-Merril Lamb (Iola, KS)

15S-Sean McClelland (Tulsa, OK)

15W-Jeff Wimmenauer (Greenwood, IN)

17D-Donovan Wise (Choctaw, OK)

17E-Blake Edwards (Coweta, OK)

17F-Devin Camfield (Decatur, IL)

18-Tony Bruce, Jr. (Liberal, KS)

19P-Brandon Long (Wichita Falls, TX)

20X-TBA

21M-Michelle Melton (Flower Mound, TX)

23X-Billy Lawhead (El Reno, OK)

25S-Frank Flud (Pryor, OK)

27A-AJ Burns (New Castle, OK)

27J-Jake Bubak (Arvada, CO)

27Z-Zane Hendricks (Stillwater, OK)

29-Timmy Buckwalter (Pottstown, PA)

31B-Michael Faccinto (Hanford, CA)

32-Gary Taylor (Snohomish, WA)

35-Sterling Cling (Chandler, AZ)

42-Chris Cochran (McCloud, OK)

44D-Evan Turner (Jacksonville, IL)

44X-Wesley Smith (Nixa, MO)

45-Roger Crockett (Broken Arrow, OK)

45K-Kyle Hammer (Clinton, IL)

46-Kenney Johnson (Bethany, CT)

47B-TBA

51M-Slater Helt (Pleasant Hill, MO)

51W-Curtis Jones (Tulsa, OK)

55X-Alex Bowman (Mt. Ulla, NC)

71-Jesse Colwell (Cottonwood, CA)

75-Bryan Stanfill (Bakersfield, CA)

77U-Chris Urish (Elkhart, IL)

84-TBA

84M-Alex DeCamp (Locust Grove, OK)

85-TBA

88A-Andy Michner (Ft. Lauderdale, FL)

88V-Jace VanderWeerd (Visalia, CA)

89-Tanner Berryhill (Bixby, OK)

91A-Chris Andrews (Sandusky, OH)

94K-Christopher Polvoorde (Hemet, CA)

98B-Joe Boyles (Greenwood, MO)

Wednesday, January 16, 2019 – Hard Rock Casino Qualifying Night

Car #-Driver (City, State)

0B-Billy VanInwegen (Port Jervis, NY)

00S-Randy Sterling (Morrisdale, PA)

1-Sammy Swindell (Germantown, TN)

1L-Landon Simon (Indianapolis, IN)

2J-J.J. Yeley (Phoenix, AZ)

2ND-Jeb Sessums (Burleson, TX)

2X-Joe Stornetta, Jr. (Napa, CA)

3JR-Jarrett Soares (Discovery Bay, CA)

3W-Brandon Waelti (Sun Prairie, WI)

4M-J.J. Ercse (Orange, CA)

5G-Grady Chandler (Edmond, OK)

5R-Ryan Foster (Anderson, CA)

7HM-Heath Murry (Tonganoxie, KS)

7J-Shawn Jackson (Bear, DE)

08-Cannon McIntosh (Bixby, OK)

8M-Kade Morton (Coweta, OK)

9-Tim McCreadie (Watertown, NY)

9F-Frankie Guerrini (San Rafael, CA)

9T-Tyler Shoemaker (Clinton, IL)

10K-TBA

11C-Chett Gehrke (Shepherdsville, KY)

12-Billy Wease (Fishers, IN)

13M-Dennis Gile (Glendale, AZ)

14E-Jake Neal (Omaha, NE)

14S-Clinton Boyles (Greenwood, MO)

15M-Jason McDougal (Broken Arrow, OK)

16-Joey Parker (Palmer Lake, IN)

16C-David Camfield III (Decatur, IL)

16K-Tristan Guardino (Fremont, CA)

17-TBA

17R-Alex Schutte (Redding, CA)

19S-Matt Streeter (Galt, CA)

21X-Landon Cassill (Cedar Rapids, IA)

22C-Conor Daly (Indianapolis, IN)

22E-Shane Stewart (Bixby, OK)

22X-Steven Shebester (Pauls Valley, OK)

23P-Patrick Lawson (Edwardsville, IL)

27-Tucker Klaasmeyer (Paola, KS)

28-Kory Schudy (Battlefield, MO)

29A-Davey Ray (Indianapolis, IN)

31-Travis Berryhill (American Canyon, CA)

35X-Tyler Robbins (Collinsville, IL)

44S-Brian Beebe (Blue Springs, MO)

45H-Anthony Pope (Winchester, OR)

47-Alex Bright (Collegeville, PA)

49J-Jim Gardner (Frisco, TX)

50-Daniel Adler (St. Louis, MO)

51A-Zack Madrid (Tucson, AZ)

51G-Garet Williamson (Columbia, MO)

52-Blake Hahn (Sapulpa, OK)

52K-Josh Dyson (Chicago, IL)

55D-Nick Drake (Mooresville, NC)

57C-TBA

57D-Daniel Robinson (Mt. Vernon, IL)

67K-Holley Hollan (Broken Arrow, OK)

67R-Ryan Smith (Kunkletown, PA)

68W-Jake Swanson (Garden Grove, CA)

73K-Tyler Edwards (Salina, OK)

75X-Mike Griffiths (Melbourne, VIC)

76G-David Gravel (Watertown, CT)

77J-John Klabunde (Ft. Calhoun, NE)

78-Rob Caho, Sr. (Wyoming, MN)

87-Colby Copeland (Roseville, CA)

87F-Johnny Kent (Kiefer, OK)

91-Jeff Stasa (Kingman, KS)

91T-Tyler Thomas (Collinsville, OK)

92-Aaron Reutzel (Clute, TX)

96-Cody Brewer (Choctaw, OK)

97-Rico Abreu (St. Helena, CA)

99P-Dillon Welch (Carmel, IN)

926-Morgan Frewaldt (Tonganoxie, KS)

Thursday, January 17, 2019 – John Christner Trucking Qualifying Night

000-TBA

0K-Don O’Keefe, Jr. (Pittsboro, IN)

1A-Justin Allgaier (Riverton, IL)

1G-Kyle Cummins (Princeton, IN)

2C-Seth Carlson (Brimfield, MA)

2D-Matt Sherrell (Owasso, OK)

2T-Kaleb Currie (Auckland, NZ)

4-TBA

4T-Anthony (AJ) Valim (Palmer Lake, CO)

5T-Presley Trudson (Kennedy, MN)

6-Bill Rose (Plainfield, IN)

7CH-Critter Malone (Pittsboro, IN)

7D-Michelle Decker (Guthrie, OK)

7JR-J.D. Black (Grain Valley, MO)

7MF-Chance Morton (Coweta, OK)

7R-Thomas Meseraull (San Jose, CA)

7S-Pat Schudy (Springfield, MO)

8K-Robert Spino (Wallingford, CT)

9S-Rick Shuman (Queen Creek, AZ)

10C-Dalton Camfield (Decatur, IL)

11-Tracy Hines (Wilkinson, IN)

11X-Donovan Peterson (Brookings, SD)

15D-Andrew Deal (Caney, KS)

17A-Austin Brown (Belleville, IL)

17B-Ryan Bickett (Romona, SD)

17C-TBA

17H-TBA

17K-Michael Koontz (Bloomington, IN)

19W-Jake Morgan (Fair Oaks, CA)

21D-Justin Dickerson (Pittsboro, IN)

21K-Josh Lakatos (Pasadena, CA)

22B-Troy Betts (Townsend, DE)

22M-Mike Hess (Riverton, IL)

23-Bryan Salisbury (Fairview, PA)

23S-Kyle Simon (Covington, OH)

24F-Hunter Fischer (Broken Arrow, OK)

25-Jerry Coons, Jr. (Tucson, AZ)

25B-Steve Buckwalter (Royersford, PA)

32D-Casey Shuman (Rattlesnake Bend, AZ)

35L-Cody Ledger (Omaha, NE)

39-Ryan Bernal (Hollister, CA)

45J-Jack Dover (Springfield, NE)

46L-L.J. Lombardo (Danbury, CT)

47X-Danny Stratton (Reading, PA)

49F-Taylor Forbes (Harrisburg, SD)

49X-Justin Fifield (Mesquite, TX)

51-R.J. Johnson (Laveen, AZ)

51B-Joe B. Miller (Millersville, MO)

55V-C.J. Leary (Greenfield, IN)

56X-Mark Chisholm (Cheyenne, WY)

57-Maria Cofer (Macdoel, CA)

57A-Austin Schaeffer (Kansas City, KS)

67F-Kyle O’Gara (Indianapolis, IN)

68-Robby Josett (Costa Mesa, CA)

71R-Chase Johnson (Penngrove, CA)

71T-Zac Taylor (Green River, WY)

71W-Christopher Bell (Norman, OK)

71X-TBA

72-Craig Oaks (Marshall, TX)

72K-Sam Johnson (O’Fallon, Mo)

73-Dylan Ito (Ventura, CA)

73B-Cole Macedo (Lemoore, CA)

81B-Seth Bergman (Snohomish, WA)

83-Karsyn Elledge (Mooresville, NC)

84S-Shaun Shapel (Wichita, KS)

91B-Bret Barney (Rohnert Park, CA)

92M-Josh Most (Red Oak, IA)

97A-Austin O’Dell (Rochester, IN)

98-Ryan Padgett (Anadarko, OK)

103-Broc Hunnell (Eolia, MO)

222-A.J. Gilbert (Tonganoxie, KS)

321-Chad Winfrey (Gladstone, MO)

Friday, January 18, 2019 – Vacuworx Qualifying Night

Car #-Driver (City, State)

0-Johnny Murdock (Dallas, TX)

1P-Terry Nichols (Delano, CA)

1S-A.J. Flick (Apollo, PA)

1X-Cody Lampe (Jetmore, KS)

2A-Brent Beauchamp (Avon, IN)

3C-Tanner Thorson (Minden, NV)

4A-Justin Grant (Ione, CA)

4FF-TBA

4J-Tim Crawley (Benton, AR)

05-Brad Loyet (Sunset Hills, MO)

5S-Kyle Steffens (St. Charles, MO)

7-Shannon McQueen (Tehachapi, CA)

7CG-Jimmy Light (Lizton, IN)

9D-Sean Dodenhoff (Bakersfield, CA)

11G-Mike Goodman (Broken Arrow, OK)

11P-Laydon Pearson (New Castle, OK)

14C-Danny Clark (Plainfield, IN)

14H-Anthony (AJ) Hopkins (Danville, IN)

15H-Sam Hafertepe, Jr. (Sunnyvale, TX)

17S-TBA

18K-Mike Mehl (Portland, OR)

19T-Kevin Thomas, Jr. (Cullman, AL)

19U-Pierce Urbanosky (N. Richland Hills, TX)

20-Tadd Holliman (Murray, NE)

21-Daryn Pittman (Owasso, OK)

21R-Stevie Sussex (Tempe, AZ)

22A-Andy Malpocker (St. Charles, MO)

23L-Lee Lengel (Wellsville, KS)

23M-David Budres (Beloit, WI)

28M-Ace McCarthy (Tahlequah, OK)

31K-Kyle Beilman (Los Angeles, CA)

36-Dave Darland (Lincoln, IN)

37M-Matt Mitchell (Yorba Linda, CA)

41H-Howard Moore (Memphis, TN)

43-Justin Peck (Monrovia, IN)

44-Don Droud, Jr. (Lincoln, NE)

45L-Carson Short (Marion, IL)

45X-Johnny Herrera (Albuquerque, NM)

47M-Austin Liggett (Tracy, CA)

47W-Dylan Westbrook (Scotland, ONT)

51J-Hunter Schuerenberg (Sikeston, MO)

55K-Nick Knepper (Belleville, IL)

56Y-TBA

57B-Chase Jones (Greenwood, IN)

67Z-Kasey Kahne (Enumclaw, WA)

68B-Blain Peterson (Essex, IA)

68S-Logan Scherb (Decatur, TX)

71G-Damion Gardner (Concord, CA)

72X-Chris Tarrant (Rockwall, TX)

73X-Shane Cottle (Kokomo, IN)

83B-J.B. Gilbert (Westfield, IL)

84X-Chad Boat (Phoenix, AZ)

86-Mark Lowrey (Concord, NC)

87C-Danny Smith (Argenta, IL)

88N-D.J. Netto (Hanford, CA)

91K-Kevin Bayer (Bixby, OK)

93M-Scottie McDonald (Porter, TX)

95-Chris Andrews (Tulsa, OK)

95T-Buddy Tubbs (Colorado Springs, CO)

97K-Specer Bayston (Lebanon, IN)

99-Larry Wight (Fulton, NY)

99G-Skylar Gee (Leduc, ALB)

99W-Korey Weyant (Springfield, IL)

101-Chuck McGillivray (Madison, SD)

777-Wayne Crow (Anadarko, OK)