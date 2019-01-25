Starks and Gobrecht Motorsports Relocating to Midwest for Run at Knoxville Championship

Inside Line Promotions

PUYALLUP, Wash. (Jan. 23, 2019) – Trey Starks and Gobrecht Motorsports are shifting directions this year.

The journey will take the team to the Midwest, where Starks will compete for the 410ci winged sprint car track championship at Knoxville Raceway in Knoxville, Iowa, for the first time in his career. He will also tackle most sprint car races at Jackson Motorplex in Jackson, Minn.

“I’m excited for the opportunity,” he said. “It will be some new guys to race against and that should diversify us as a team and me as a driver better. It will get us better prepared for the Knoxville Nationals, too, so that’s another bonus. We’ve had some good runs in Pennsylvania and we want to do something different so we’re going to give this a go. This also allows me to be home more working on the business I have.”

Starks and his younger brother, Collin, operate T & C Concepts in their home state of Washington. The family business is growing and Trey Starks noted the importance of him being in the shop regularly, which will occur now that Gobrecht Motorsports will likely compete in 45-to-55 races rather than 70-plus events.

Team Co-Owner Jeff McCall said he is hopeful to run a handful of races in March and April prior to the Knoxville Raceway season opener on April 13.

“There’s more we can do in Pennsylvania, but due to how much time and personnel we needed to commit to racing in Central Pennsylvania I felt that if we went to Knoxville it would give us more chance of a better goal to achieve,” he added. “Knoxville is a premier track to try to win a championship at and I believe we have all of the pieces in place to be successful.”

The team is renting a shop in Knoxville and has tabbed Jeff Woodruff, who has been a part of winning five championships at Knoxville Raceway, as the crew chief. Jared Holland will continue as the shop foreman in North Carolina, where race cars are currently being built.

“Consistency is the key,” Woodruff said. “You have to be consistently fast and have your stuff together from the get-go. I think (Trey) is an up-and-comer. I’m really excited and really looking forward to this.”

At the end of the day, the new challenge is one Starks and everyone at Gobrecht Motorsports is excited to tackle.

“It’s a change in pace,” Team Co-Owner Scott Gobrecht said. “It’s always been a thing of Jeff’s to run out there on a regular basis and have a shot at success at the Knoxville Nationals. I have some new irons in the fire. This seemed like a nice time to change. A lot of our sponsors are on board for this. Knoxville is such a high platform that it made it easy to have that conversation.”

Following the season schedule at Knoxville Raceway and Jackson Motorplex the team will likely return to Central Pennsylvania for the final couple of months of the season before wrapping up the year at the World of Outlaws World Finals in November.

